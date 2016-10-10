That's a Wrap on the 2nd Presidential Debate

A spokesman for Hillary Clinton reacted hotly to comments made by Donald Trump Sunday night as the second presidential debate shifted to Capt. Humayun S.M. Khan, an American soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2004.

Clinton brought up attacks her Republican rival has launched at Khan’s parents, who are Muslim, following their emotional remarks at the Democratic National Convention in July. Shortly after the Khans’ appearance at the DNC, Trump suggested Clinton’s team had scripted their speech and questioned whether Khan’s mother “wasn’t allowed to have anything to say.”

During the debate, Trump suggested that Khan "would be alive today," if he had been in the White House.

“Unlike her who voted for the war without knowing what she was doing, I would not have had our people in Iraq,” Trump said, reiterating a false claim that he never supported the Iraq war. Trump did, in fact, express support for the war before, and 48 hours after, the invasion, although he began questioning it within a week.

Trump's response caused Clinton’s foreign policy spokesman Jesse Lehrich to erupt on Twitter.

He wrote: "hey, @realDonaldTrump — regarding your claim that Captain Khan would be alive if you were president: Go f*** yourself."

Lehrich apologized a short time later "for the clearly inappropriate nature and language of this personal tweet."