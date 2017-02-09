Three Weeks in, Swamp Draining Efforts Stumble

It's been a bumpy ride so far: Trump spent much of his transition boasting to onlookers that he was exempt from conflict of interest legislation and defending critics who said his continued ownership of his corporation created a conflict of interest. His transition team was initially riddled with lobbyists, who were later announced to all be axed, then later found to still be involved. The GOP created a headache for this goal when they attempted to gut the Independent Office of Governmental Ethics by putting it under Congressional control ahead of Trump's inauguration, earning outrage from critics. Eventually, Trump tweeted his disapproval, and the effort failed just hours later.
latest posts from Make government "honest"
The Promise: 'Drain the Swamp' and Reform the U.S. Government
Campaigning as an outsider bent on tossing out the old, corrupt system and starting fresh, Trump pitched himself as a reformer who could restore government trust with a package of ethics reforms.
His plan to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C. included setting term limits for Congress and placing restrictions on executive officials becoming lobbyists after leaving the public sector, something he accomplished in the first days of his administration with an executive order. He vowed to bring businesslike efficiency to the federal government, and said he would prosecute rival Hillary Clinton. He has since walked back that promise.
We'll watch to see whether Trump can restore trust in a government he panned, and if he can root out corporate and lobbyist influence while keeping an eye on how government responds to things like his federal hiring freeze.