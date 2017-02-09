Three Weeks in, Swamp Draining Efforts Stumble

Campaigning as an outsider bent on tossing out the old, corrupt system and starting fresh, Trump pitched himself as a reformer who could restore government trust with a package of ethics reforms.

His plan to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C. included setting term limits for Congress and placing restrictions on executive officials becoming lobbyists after leaving the public sector, something he accomplished in the first days of his administration with an executive order. He vowed to bring businesslike efficiency to the federal government, and said he would prosecute rival Hillary Clinton. He has since walked back that promise.

We'll watch to see whether Trump can restore trust in a government he panned, and if he can root out corporate and lobbyist influence while keeping an eye on how government responds to things like his federal hiring freeze.