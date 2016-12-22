Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today.com Sun logo
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Berlin Truck Attack
Europe's Border Crisis
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
Breakingnews.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
Top 10 Craziest Business Expenses
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Trump Stuns Nuclear Experts With Apparent Call to Expand Arsenal
U.S. news
Julie Jacobson / AP
Obama Moves to Cut Muslim Tracking Program
U.S. news
Obama Moves to Cut Muslim Tracking Program
U.S. news
Passengers Removed from JetBlue Flight in Ivanka Trump Incident
Politics News
Sean Spicer Named Trump's White House Press Secretary
2016 Election
Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira to Guest-Host TODAY in 2017
TODAY.COM
Syrian Military: Aleppo Has Returned to Government Control
World
advertisement
Officials Probing Viral Arrest of Black Women Who Had Called Cops
U.S. news
Brad Pitt Hits Out at Jolie Over Privacy in Custody Fight
EXCLUSIVE
Congress Calls Snowden a Liar, Says He Cheated on NSA Test
U.S. news
'Normal Guy': Truck Suspect Trod Familiar Path to Terror
Berlin Truck Attack
Seafloor Robot Crawls to New World Record
Mach / Environment
Seafloor Robot Crawls to New World Record
Mach / Environment
Trump Insists He'll 'Drain the Swamp' After Gingrich 'Boo Boo'
White House
'Stupidity': N.J. Man Charged With In-Flight Sex Abuse
U.S. news
Some Major Retailers Just Nixed This Unpopular Practice
Business News
Gallery
Gallery: Top 50 Photos of 2016
Week in Pictures