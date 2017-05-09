Top Senate Intel Dem Doesn't Expect Mike Flynn to Provide Requested Documents

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia told NBC News the Senate Intelligence Committee is meeting today to review material about Russia's meddling in the U.S. election — and that today is also the deadline for former Trump aides Mike Flynn and Carter Page to provide documents requested by the committee.

"The first round of information requests we made to General Flynn and some of the others were due today and we're going to be discussing first steps," said Warner, the committee's ranking Democrat.

"We've gotten word that we're getting some [documents]. Obviously some of the others, like Flynn, I'm not holding my breath on."