Tracking President Donald Trump's Progress on 10 Core Campaign Promises

No one makes promises like Donald Trump.

From the bold (create 25 million jobs) to the specific (he won't eat another Oreo until Nabisco moves production back to the United States) to the wildly aspirational (“I will give you everything”), the reality television star and real estate mogul turned president offered up so many promises during his presidential bid that it was hard to know at times where bravado ended and his policy agenda began.

In making bigger and bolder promises than everyone else, Trump campaigned on Americans' capacity for optimism about their nation and pessimism about their current elected officials — as well as a desire among his supporters for radical change. It was a winning strategy for a candidate who had never held office, but it is now the very high bar his presidency will be judged against.

To better evaluate Trump’s promises and actions against the realities of being president, we’ve narrowed his long list of promises into ten core goals. We’ll chart the success of his presidency through these viewfinders — does that executive action drain the swamp? Create jobs? Rebuild America’s infrastructure? Fix the nation’s immigration systems? — and document Trump's actions on each goal through this regularly updated timeline that aims to let voters evaluate how he's doing.

Trump vs. Reality will also take a look at the unexpected consequences and changing political, economic, and global landscape that surround Trump’s goals and actions. Does draining the swamp actually cost America jobs What happens ifTrump’s efforts to boost the natural gas industry, as promised, hurt the coal industry, which he also promised to boost?

What happens when the big promises collide with reality and the complexities of governance?

Let’s find out.