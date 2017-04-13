Feedback

Trump Building Plan: How One Public-Private Deal Hit a Bumpy Road

Texas had high hopes for a new high-speed toll road east of San Antonio. But a decade later, the corporation running the highway is in bankruptcy.

Trump Building Plan: This Public-Private Deal Is a Green Jewel

Trump Breaks His 'Buy American' Promise on Keystone

Both Parties Say Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Needs Repair

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Invest In and Improve America's Infrastructure

President Donald Trump promised to spend big on American infrastructure, vowing a $1 trillion dollar investment —largely through tax cuts aimed at securing private financing — over ten years. These kind of investments are usually hugely popular with Democrats who support using federal funds for these projects, while Republicans shy from the spending. 

We'll watch to see if the parties can compromise on meaningful infrastructure reform, or whether tax cuts result in symbolic infrastructure investments from private businesses. 

