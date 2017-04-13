Trump Building Plan: This Public-Private Deal Is a Green Jewel

latest posts from Infrastructure
The Promise: Invest In and Improve America's Infrastructure
President Donald Trump promised to spend big on American infrastructure, vowing a $1 trillion dollar investment —largely through tax cuts aimed at securing private financing — over ten years. These kind of investments are usually hugely popular with Democrats who support using federal funds for these projects, while Republicans shy from the spending.
We'll watch to see if the parties can compromise on meaningful infrastructure reform, or whether tax cuts result in symbolic infrastructure investments from private businesses.