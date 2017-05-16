After Visiting With Turkey's Erdogan, Trump Calls Russia Meeting 'Successful'

Amid reports that he compromised America's national security by revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump boasted that the meeting in question was a success.
"We had a very, very successful meeting with the Russian minister," the president said after joint remarks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "We’re going to have a lot of great success over the next years, and we want to get as many people to help fight terrorism as possible."
Normally, when the U.S. government wants to share intelligence with Russia, there is an elaborate vetting process, current and former officials say. Sometimes the reports are marked “REL Russia,” for “releasable Russia.”
“There is a process for sharing releasable intelligence with the Russians,” Eric Pelofsky, a former National Security Council senior director, told NBC News. “For the president, it could take a few hours — and it would be sanitized in a way that would be respectful of the risk. And, likely as part of that process, our intelligence community would engage our intelligence partner so that we would not jeopardize the continuing flow of intelligence from them.”
"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster said. "What I'm saying is that the premise of that article is false, that the president had any kind of conversation that was inappropriate or that there was a lapse national security at all."
The White House aide sought to spin the leak to the Washington Post as the real problem, but left more questions unanswered than not. Asked why a White House aide Thomas P. Bossert reached out to the directors of American intelligence agencies about the meeting, he suggested it was "out of an abundance of caution." Asked how the president decided to disclose the information, McMaster declined to say exactly how the president came to that decision.
In a seven-minute speech on the Senate floor, the Senate Minority Leader demanded the release of transcripts of Trump's meeting with the Russian foreign minister.
A few choice quotes.
“If this report is in indeed true, it would mean that the president may have badly damaged our national security, nothing less, and in several ways."
“If the reporting is accurate, in one fell swoop, the president could have unsettled our allies, emboldened our adversaries, endangered our military and intelligence officers world over and exposed our nation to greater risk.”
“Following so closely after Mr. Comey's firing which was rationalized to the press and the American public in several different ways over the course of a week, this administration now faces a crisis of credibility.”
“The truth, as it were, sits atop shifting sands in this administration.”
Senators are under siege today, and no, it's not the midterms.
With an army of reporters traipsing the Senate floors, Republicans and Democrats alike are all being asked: What do you think of Trump's intel disclosure?
"Loose lips sink ships," declared Delaware Democrat Sen. Tom Carper outside a Senate Finance Committee meeting, while Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow was more blunt in her declaration that "the president is dangerous."
Republicans bobbed and weaved.
Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio said he'd reached out to the White House for answers.
"If it's accurate, it's concerning," South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune said carefully.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott ducked when asked if he had any comment: "None."
Amid explosive reports that the president's disclosure to Russian diplomats risks a critical source in the fight against ISIS and potentially damages America's intelligence abilities globally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday complained that the "drama" wasn't allowing the focus to be on regulations and repealing Obamacare as much as he'd hoped.
"I think we can do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda which is deregulations, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare," he told reporters.
The White House outlined its planned defense against the reports on the president sharing intelligence with Russian diplomats in a memo, shared at the administration's "morning communications briefing."
Here’s the key defenses:
The White House will emphasize that "sources, methods, and military operations" were not jeopardized.
They will stress that senior cabinet and national security advisers were there, and agree conversations were “appropriate, legitimate and an important part of America’s efforts to combat the global terrorist threat."
None of this contradicts the crux of the Washington Post story, that intelligence was shared that jeopardizes a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.