Trump Claims Clinton 'Secretly Used' 2016 Debate Questions

Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of having advance notice of the debate questions, a claim for which he offered no evidence.

"Why didn't Hillary Clinton announce that she was inappropriately given the debate questions -- she secretly used them! Crooked Hillary," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Wednesday night's debate was more civil and policy-focused than previous match-ups, but Trump generated controversy by refusing to unequivocally accept the results on Election Day. "I will keep you in suspense," he said.