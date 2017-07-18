Trump Drops Key Campaign Promise to 'Repeal and Replace'

In the wake of the latest health care bill failure, President Trump dropped a key campaign promise and announced his support for letting the American health care system collapse before trying to reform it again.

"I think we're probably in that position where we'll just let Obamacare fail. We're not gonna own it. I'm not gonna own it," he told reporters on Tuesday. "We'll let Obamacare fail and then Democrats are going to come to us."

This new promise comes after two years of promising to repeal and replace Obamacare with something "terrific," and hours after voicing his support for another promise-breaking proposition: a simple repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, a proposition that would leave 18 million uninsured in the first year. By 2026, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated a simple repeal would double premiums for consumers buying insurance on their own while leaving 32 million uninsured.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!” Trump said on Twitter, though that plan quickly lost Republican support.

Hours later, Trump tweeted that he had "always said" Obamacare should be allowed to fail first. He has previously said letting Obamacare fail and blaming Democrats for the consequences would be politically smarter, but it is far from one of his stalwart positions.

To wit: Watch the president’s many promises to repeal — and replace — Obamacare during the campaign.