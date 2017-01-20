Trump Inaugural Address Unlikely to Set Records

When Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on Friday, he will be continuing a tradition with more than 200 years of history behind it.

Every president since George Washington’s election in 1789 has given an address upon (or shortly before) taking the oath of office. But there have been some changes since the 18th century.

The earliest inaugurations were held in the chambers of congress. But during his first inauguration in 1829, Andrew Jackson was sworn into office on the east front portico of the U.S. Capitol.

President Ronald Reagan would later spawn today’s tradition of delivering an address from the Capitol’s west front terrace, overlooking the National Mall and its many inaugural patrons.

While Trump has promised a brief address, it’s unlikely his speech will be shorter than Washington’s second inaugural address, which lasted for all of 135 words and consisted solely of Washington acknowledging his election and pledging to uphold his office and explaining the oath needed to occupy it.

It’s also unlikely that Trump will go the way of William Henry Harrison, who famously delivered the longest inaugural address of any U.S. president without donning a coat on a cold, wet day. He died one month later after contracting pneumonia, becoming the shortest-serving U.S. president and the first to die in office.