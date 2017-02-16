Feedback

Trump Promised to 'Open the Mines' — Here's Why That's Unlikely

Image: Donald Trump
Dominick Reuter

"He can't bring back coal jobs in any meaningful way unless he's capable of inventing a time machine," said one expert.

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Create Jobs, Jobs, Jobs for Americans

“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”

He promised  25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and energy industries, while gutting regulations he says are hurting job creation. 

We’ll watch for jobs lost and jobs created, how regulations on the chopping block change industry, and monitor how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy. We'll particularly look to see if the big tax cuts Trump has championed create jobs and help the working-class voters he argues they will most benefit.

