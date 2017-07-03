Feedback

Trump's Frequent Travel to Trump Properties Prompts Ethics Concerns

During the campaign, Trump argued that Americans should vote for him because he would rarely leave Washington. He promised that he wouldn't go golfing or take vacations, because there was too much work to do.

But President Donald Trump frequently uses his luxury properties for government business and leisure, prompting ethics concerns over a president appearing to promote his private enterprise at public cost.

So far, Trump has spent 49 days at his properties since taking office — and 35 of those were at one of his golf properties. The precise number of times Trump has played golf isn't known, however. His administration has tried to hide Trump's activity, keeping his traveling press pool away and often refusing to confirm whether he has played golf. Instead, social media has become a source of crowd-sourced reporting into the president's whereabouts.

Image: Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida
President Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking ‘CNN’

"The president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary."

— Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, June 29, 2017

Poll: More Americans Believe Comey Over Trump

D.C., Maryland Officials Hit President Trump With Lawsuit

White House Grants 14 Ethics Waivers to Staff

WASHINGTON — Drain the swamp?

Michael Catanzaro, a former oil and gas lobbyist, can help shape the Trump administration's energy policies. Shahira Knight can weigh in on retirement matters even though she previously worked for Fidelity, a financial company specializing in retirement services.

The White House posted on its website ethics waivers granted to four ex-lobbyists and numerous others who have joined government. In all, the White House has granted 14 ethics waivers.

Clapper on FBI Probe: ‘I Don’t Know If There Was Collusion’

Hours after the president tweeted alleging that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper had said there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia, Clapper set the record straight on MSNBC.

My Dinner With Comey: Current and Former FBI Officials Dispute Trump Account of Meeting With FBI Director

Fact Checking Donald Trump's Interview With NBC's Lester Holt

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Honesty?

Status: Some action, much of it potentially detrimental

Trump promised that one of his first actions as president would be to propose a constitutional amendment imposing congressional term limits. He has failed to do so, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said it won't happen.

The president used executive authority to institute some of the ethics reforms he promised from the campaign trail, imposing a lifetime ban on White House staffers lobbying for foreign governments and imposing a five-year ban on lobbying for domestic clients.

But he also weakened an Obama-era lobbying restriction that barred lobbyists from taking a job within an agency they had tried to influence in the last two years, which gives lobbyists more power to take jobs in the Trump White House as soon as they quit from their lobbying roles.

Meanwhile, the swamp has hardly vanished: Dozens of lobbyists were found in Trump administration hiring rolls by ProPublica, who also discovered three hires working on the issues they’d lobbied on previously, like Shahira Knight, a former Fidelity lobbyist who had lobbied on retirement and tax issues and now is the president’s special assistant for tax and retirement policy. The White House may have given Knight a waiver, the investigative outlet reported, but there’s no way to know because the administration has also ended the government’s publication of those waivers through the Office of Government Ethics.

White House Won't Release Visitor Logs, Cites Privacy Concerns

