Trump’s Second Travel Ban Blocked by Hawaii Judge

“By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will … make our communities safer for everyone,” President Trump said.

The Facts: Trump, who has often talked about violence committed by undocumented immigrants, has said he'll enforce immigration laws by deputizing local police, but law enforcement experts tell NBC News that this is likely to drive crime up — not bring it down — as communities stop reporting crime and cooperating with the police for fear of deportation.

Police rely on family and friends outing criminals, experts stressed in interviews.

"It's hard enough to get someone to tell on their friends and family" without threatening them with deportation, one expert said.