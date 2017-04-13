Feedback

Trump’s Second Travel Ban Blocked by Hawaii Judge

The temporary restraining order was issued in Hawaii just hours before President Donald Trump's revised order was to take effect.

Fact Check: Trump Says Immigrants Cost Taxpayers Billions. But They Give Back More Over Time

“According to the National Academy of Sciences, our current immigration system costs America's taxpayers many billions of dollars a year," President Trump said.

The Facts: Estimating the cost of immigrants is tough, but the study Trump cites on immigration found that first-generation immigrants do cost taxpayers about $57 billion a year. However, second and third-generation immigrants become a boon to government coffers, adding $30 billion and $223 billion dollars a year. The report said immigration was “integral to the nation’s economic growth,” and particularly praised high-skilled workers, who create jobs and have a significant “positive effect” on the economy.

Fact Check: Trump Claims Immigration Enforcement Makes Us Safer. Does It?

“By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will … make our communities safer for everyone,” President Trump said.

The Facts: Trump, who has often talked about violence committed by undocumented immigrants, has said he'll enforce immigration laws by deputizing local police, but law enforcement experts tell NBC News that this is likely to drive crime up — not bring it down — as communities stop reporting crime and cooperating with the police for fear of deportation.

Police rely on family and friends outing criminals, experts stressed in interviews. 

"It's hard enough to get someone to tell on their friends and family" without threatening them with deportation, one expert said.

Trump signed an executive order ordering construction to begin on the southern border of the United States, as well as ordering the hiring of 15,000 immigration officials and Border Patrol agents. He doesn't yet have the budget (Reuters reported that based on an internal DHS report, it would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take more than three years to construct) and there's a number of other barriers to building, well, the kind of barrier he's proposed.

Benjy Sarlin reports:

The wall was the headline grabber, but it could take years to plan, fund, and build, and faces serious geographic and legal constraints along the way. Much of the border, especially in Texas, runs along private property, through state and national parks, and through areas with natural barriers that already limit illegal crossings.

