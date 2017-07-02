Trump's Twitter — One Thing Democrats and Republicans Can Agree On?

Lawmakers in Trump's own party spoke out against the personal attacks he lobbed at MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Twitter last week.

Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, brought up the recent attack on GOP congressmen at a baseball practice in Virginia, which briefly united Democrats and Republicans as Trump and others called for a putting aside of differences.

Trump's tweets Thursday, Lankford said in a statement, "don't help our political or national discourse and it does not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue."