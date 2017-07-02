Feedback

Trump's Twitter — One Thing Democrats and Republicans Can Agree On?

Lawmakers in Trump's own party spoke out against the personal attacks he lobbed at MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Twitter last week.

Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, brought up the recent attack on GOP congressmen at a baseball practice in Virginia, which briefly united Democrats and Republicans as Trump and others called for a putting aside of differences.

Trump's tweets Thursday, Lankford said in a statement, "don't help our political or national discourse and it does not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue."

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Unity

President Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking ‘CNN’

Trump's Twitter — One Thing Democrats and Republicans Can Agree On?

Lawmakers in Trump's own party spoke out against the personal attacks he lobbed at MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Twitter last week.

Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, brought up the recent attack on GOP congressmen at a baseball practice in Virginia, which briefly united Democrats and Republicans as Trump and others called for a putting aside of differences.

Trump's tweets Thursday, Lankford said in a statement, "don't help our political or national discourse and it does not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue."

Polls on Trump Approval, Comey Firing Show Divided Nation

Recent polls show little evidence that Trump has unified the nation. His approval ratings paint a deeply divided country: his base supports him fervently, while a historic high numbers of Americans disapprove of how he's doing.

According to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, taken in late June, Trump’s overall job approval rating stands at 40 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove. A deep split emerges if you break the rating down by party: Democrats and independents give the president dismal marks, disapproving of the job he’s doing in the Oval Office by 90 percent and 63 percent, respectively. But Trump has seen no erosion of support from Republicans. His party affords him the same 82 percent approval rating in this latest survey that he enjoyed last month. 

Meanwhile, by a 2-to-1 margin, Americans say they are more likely to believe former FBI Director James Comey than President Donald Trump when it comes to their differing accounts of events that led up to Comey's firing, according to a different NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Similarly to the approval rating, when you examine the findings by party, 76 percent of Democrats side with Comey, while 50 percent of Republicans believe Trump. Independents break for Comey over Trump, 47 percent to 17 percent.

Majority of Young Americans View Trump as Illegitimate President: Poll

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing On Unity?

Status: No tangible progress or efforts

Trump has not taken any direct action that we can evaluate here, and divisions he has decried — a record-high 77 percent of Americans said in late November they see the nation as divided — persist. His legislative attempts have yet to attract bipartisan support, and his executive orders rolling back protections for transgender students and women in workplaces have been criticized as divisive.

The nation is sharply split in its view of Trump, too. Nearly 100 days in, more Americans disapprove of the president’s leadership than approve of it: The most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 48 percent of Americans disapproving of his presidency, with 44 percent approving.

He reiterated his goal to unite the nation in a February interview, but insisted the problem wasn't his fault.

“It’s very important to me," he said in a press conference. “But this isn’t Donald Trump that divided a nation. We went eight years with President Obama, and we went many years before President Obama. We lived in a divided nation. And I’m gonna try, I will do everything within my power to fix that.”

Read the full story.

How Trump Has Impacted LGBTQ Rights, 100 Days In

Donald Trump's Campaign Energized Anti-Muslim Hate Groups, SPLC Says

Congressional Black Caucus Says Trump Ignored Letter Asking for Cooperation

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Unite a Divided Nation by Being 'President for All Americans'

After he spent years pushing the false, racially-charged conspiracy that President Barack Obama was born in Africa, Donald Trump ran a deeply divisive and controversial presidential campaign. He labeled Mexican immigrants as criminals, accused a federal judge of bias due to his Mexican heritage, proposed banning Muslims from traveling to the United States, and threatened to sue women who accused him of sexual misconduct after a 2005 audiotape leaked showed Trump bragging about touching and kissing women without their consent. 

As president-elect, however, Trump promised to unite America, something that will be a high bar for the most unpopular president in modern polling history. 

 "To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people. It's time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me," Trump said in his victory speech on election night. 

We'll watch for how Trump turns these words into actions: How do his policies affect the groups who felt most alienated by his campaign? What do his poll numbers say about his progress in uniting the country? What does the data show from civil rights groups?

advertisement

Top stories

William Campbell / Corbis via Getty Images
Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids

'It's Everywhere Again': Meth Surges in U.S.

U.S. news
Michael Reynolds / EPA
President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Donald Trump
For Colorado Mom, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal

Medicaid Fight Is Deeply Personal For This Colorado Mom

Congress
ISIS Militants Live Among Liberated Civilians in Mosul, Say Residents

'We Know Them Very Well': ISIS Living Among Civilians in Liberated Mosul

World
Health Chief on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

Health Secretary on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement
West Goshen Police Department and Family Photo
Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson

Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Penn. Teen

NBC Philadelphia
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Nightly News
Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon
Photo

Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

World
Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Inside the Philippines Raid That Turned Up Sex-Trade Data

EXCLUSIVE
The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters
Video

The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters

Nightly News
Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom

In Rural America, Medicaid Cuts Threaten to Upend Lives

Politics News
Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

NBC OUT
Qatar Crisis: Deadline to Meet Arab Neighbors' Demands Looms

Deadline to Resolve Qatar Crisis Looms Over Gulf

World
NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

Space