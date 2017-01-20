Feedback

Trump Supporters Share Their #DearMrPresident Messages

Nikita Biryukov

Donald Trump Continues to Use Old Twitter Handle

President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm pledging to transfer the power of Washington to the people and reiterating a number of his campaign promises to shortly after being sworn in on Friday. 

"What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people," Trump tweeted, adding in another tweet: "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."

The tweets — 10 of them in all — were sent from the President's personal Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump. The White-House-certified presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, was transferred to the Trump team, along with other administration accounts, including @VP and @FLOTUS.

Transition officials previously told NBC News that Trump planned to maintain his personal Twitter account and other social media after being sworn into office, but how exactly his Twitter use will change — if it will change at all — remains unclear.

 

Side-by-Side Images Show 2009 Inauguration Compared to 2017

Side-by-side images show the crowd size of the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama (on the left) and the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump (on the right).

Image: Trump, Obama inaugurations
Spectators gather on the National Mall during the inaugurations of President Obama in 2009, left, and President Trump in 2017. Reuters

Trump Speech Clocked In at 1,433 Words

President Donald Trump's inauguration address clocked in at 1,433 words, shorter than both of President Obama's speeches, but longer than President Jimmy Carter's.

Nikita Biryukov

Financial Markets Dip During Donald Trump Inaugural Address

Financial Markets shed gains made early in the day just as newly sworn-in President Donald Trump began his inaugural address.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed roughly 52 points at about 12:03 p.m., about a minute after Trump began delivering his first speech as president. 

The S&P 500 dropped roughly 6 points, and the Nasdaq composite trimmed about 13 points of the day's gains.

The three indices continued to trade above their open, and rose slightly before dropping again.

A little less than 40 minutes after Trump delivered his speech, the Nasdaq had dropped about 30 points from the day's high, while the S&P 500 dipped another 4 points.

Trump Tells Americans 'You Will Never Be Ignored Again'

President Trump made the promise to the American people during his inaugural address. 

Is Trump's New Twitter Banner Photo From Obama's 2009 Inauguration?

As soon as the transfer of power was complete, the @POTUS Twitter account changed, too, complete with a profile image of Trump and a banner photo of patriotic onlookers waving flags in celebration. But a few eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed something familiar about that banner photo — and quickly deduced that it was actually from President Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Another clue that the photo isn't from Trump's ceremony? It's raining in Washington. 

Amanda Sakuma

What's Next for Barack and Michelle Obama

It's the end of the era.

As Barack and Michelle Obama exit the White House for the final time as sitting president and first lady, they're looking ahead to continuing their service to the public through a foundation bearing their name.

"The work of perfecting our union is never finished, and we look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens," the nation's 44th president said in a video released online Friday.

Pope Francis Sends a Message to President Trump

Pope Francis sent well-wishes to President Trump:

Upon your inauguration as the forty-fifth President of the United States of America, I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office. At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far — sighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide. Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door. With these sentiments, I ask the Lord to grant you and your family, and all the beloved American people, his blessings of peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity.

Watch Donald Trump Take Oath of Office on Inauguration Day

@POTUS Account Now Features President Donald Trump

The official Twitter account of the president of the United States, @POTUS, has been updated to reflect President Donald Trump The account hasn't posted anything yet, but it has quickly attracted followers.

