Trump Takes Credit for Stock Market Rally

Trump Tweets That He's the Reason the Stock Market Is Rallying

President Donald Trump has a message for stock investors: You&#039;re welcome.

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Make America Win Again — Whatever That Means

At the core of Trump's political brand is winning. He cast himself, somewhat misleadingly, as a self-made winner who would bring prosperity, and win after win to America.

"We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with the winning," Trump said during the first year of his bid. "Believe me, I agree, you'll never get bored with winning. We never get bored. We are going to turn this country around."

The promise is as vague as it is appealing, but we'll seek to quantify it through data and reporting, asking at every turn: Is America winning? Does unemployment keep falling? What's the labor force participation rate? How's the stock market and housing market? How is America's standing on the global stage? We'll watch for big headliners, or a canary in a coal mine, to keep tabs on this most central promise.

Chris O'Meara / AP
Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
Kushner Took a Stricter Approach on Ethics Than Trump, Emails Show

Former CIA Director Panetta: Building Loyalty with Intel Can Help Stop Leaks

Employees Across U.S. Fired After Joining Day Without Immigrants Protest

McCain Warns Suppressing Press 'Is How Dictators Get Started'

LM Otero / AP
Homeland Security Memos Detail How Trump Could Detain and Deport Homeland Security Memos Detail How Trump Could Detain and Deport Homeland Security Memos Detail How Trump Could Detain and Deport Homeland Security Memos Detail How Trump Could Detain and Deport

Democrats Are Eager to See the End of the Race for DNC Chair

US Aircraft Carrier, Warplanes and Destroyer Begin 'Routine Operations' in South China Sea

Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Killed: Four More North Koreans Wanted by Police

Bono Greets VP Pence at Surprise Meeting in Germany
When Japanese Americans Were Caged: 75 Years After Executive Order 9066

'Not My President's Day': Thousands Plan Anti-Trump Rallies Across U.S.

Scientists Say They've Discovered a Hidden Continent Under New Zealand

Dutch Politician Slammed for Calling Moroccan Immigrants 'Scum'

