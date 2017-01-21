Feedback

Trump Tells Troops at Armed Services Ball: 'I Have Your Backs'

President Donald Trump was congratulated by soldiers stationed in Afghanistan via live video link at the Salute to Our Armed Services inaugural ball, and told the troops "we’re with you a thousand, a thousand, a thousand percent."

Police Make Arrests in Anti-Trump Protests in Several Cities

Police departments in several cities reported arrests and property damage during protests over the inauguration of President Donald Trump. In Seattle, police responded to a man shot near a demonstration.

New Orleans police arrested 15 people stemming from protests. Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said an "anarchist group" broke off from a protest and smashed windows of two police cars. Two officers were injured, he said.

Portland, Oregon, police used pepper spray on a group trying to cross a bridge, NBC affiliate KGW reported. Police said balls of ice and eggs were thrown at officers. Thousands protested downtown, according to the station. There were five arrests.

Three people were arrested on graffiti charges during a march of around 200 in Oakland, California, police said. More than 200 were arrested in Washington, D.C. In Seattle police responded to a man who was shot in the abdomen near a protest, authorities said, but circumstances were not immediately clear.

'Fight Song' Singer Says Permission Wasn't Granted for Trump Celebration Performance

The singer of the hit song and Hillary Clinton campaign anthem "Fight Song" said she did not give permission to a musical act that played the piece during a President Donald Trump celebration Friday night.

The Piano Guys claimed on Twitter that their performance of the song at the Liberty Ball was not intended to mock Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and said it "had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics.”

Singer Rachel Platten on social media Friday said The Piano Guys did not ask permission and “nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight.”

The Piano Guys acknowledged that they did not ask permission but said, "We love Rachel and we love her song."

President Trump Signs Executive Order Taking Aim at Obamacare

President Donald Trump hours after he was sworn in signed an executive order aimed at "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare "pending repeal."

The order, Trump's first since being inaugurated Friday, broadly tells administration officials to waive or delay provisions or requirements of Obamacare that pose a financial burden.

The order also says "It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act," commonly called Obamacare. Trump and other Republicans have pledged to repeal and replace the health care law, President Obama’s signature achievement.

Police: 217 Arrested After Some D.C. Protests Turn Violent

Police in Washington, D.C., said 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting after some demonstrations in the nation’s capital turned violent on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Six police officers were injured, but the injuries were described as minor. At least four businesses were vandalized and sustained "significant damage” and a limousine was set on fire, police said. Witnesses said some of those involved were self-described "anarchists."

Senate Confirms Trump Nominees Mattis, Kelly Hours After Swearing-In

The Senate easily confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees just a few hours after Trump’s swearing in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Retired Gen. James Mattis was confirmed to be defense secretary by a vote of 98-1 vote. And another retired general, John Kelly, was confirmed to lead the Department of Homeland Security by a vote of 88 - 11. Only Democrats voted against Kelly.

Dear Mr. President: Letters from Inauguration Day

On the sidelines of the Capitol building, people sent messages to President Donald Trump and here’s what they had to say.

Protesters Being Taken Into Custody

The nation's capital is bracing for more trouble Friday evening after Donald Trump's inauguration day was marred by noisy demonstrations, shoving matches and sporadic clashes with cops that resulted in nearly 100 arrests.

President Trump Calls Inauguration 'Beautiful Day'

NBC's Kristen Welker gets the first question with President Donald Trump.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Greet Crowds at Inaugural Parade

