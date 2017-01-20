Trump Thanks Hillary Clinton at Luncheon

President Trump led a standing ovation for his former rival during the inaugural luncheon on Friday.
“I was very honored, very, very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today and I think it’s appropriate to say,” said Trump.” And I’d like you to stand.” up.”
Trump did not mention Hillary Clinton in his inaugural address but instead recognized her in the room full of lawmakers and dignitaries.
“And honestly there is nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people. So thank you for being here,” Trump added.
Inaugural Parade Route Appears Empty in Some Areas
Stretches of the inauguration parade route appeared empty shortly before the event was scheduled to begin. Officials told NBC News the crowd did seem thinner than in years past.
With fewer people waiting along the route, security looked more prevalent in the areas where the approximately 90-minute parade was supposed to take place.
However, tickets to the parade were not available for purchase and attendees told NBC News the tickets were given to primarily donors, service members and residents of congressional districts that had tickets to distribute.
As violent protests broke out just blocks from the Capitol building, other demonstrators held signs along the northern parade route, some of which read "No Nazis in Washington," and "Putin's Puppet is Nyet My President." Some of the protesters began to gather in the morning where the celebration would later take place. Dozens were arrested.
In the areas around Trump Hotel on 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the most crowded blocks had approximately three to four rows of bystanders. Some employees of the hotel stood outside with a banner saying "thank you" ahead of the parade.
At Freedom Plaza, people were still filing into bleachers around 2:30 p.m., but empty spaces were still visible.
The south side of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the National Archives, had a much fuller crowd awaiting President Trump's inaugural parade.
Officials said the bleachers would continue to fill up as buses arrived from the Mall, but they acknowledged in years prior the route would have already been filled.
President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm pledging to transfer the power of Washington to the people and reiterating a number of his campaign promises to shortly after being sworn in on Friday.
"What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people," Trump tweeted, adding in another tweet: "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."
The tweets — 10 of them in all — were sent from the President's personal Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump. The White-House-certified presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, was transferred to the Trump team, along with other administration accounts, including @VP and @FLOTUS.
Transition officials previously told NBC News that Trump planned to maintain his personal Twitter account and other social media after being sworn into office, but how exactly his Twitter use will change — if it will change at all — remains unclear.
We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth - and we will bring back our dreams!
Is Trump's New Twitter Banner Photo From Obama's 2009 Inauguration?
As soon as the transfer of power was complete, the @POTUS Twitter account changed, too, complete with a profile image of Trump and a banner photo of patriotic onlookers waving flags in celebration. But a few eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed something familiar about that banner photo — and quickly deduced that it was actually from President Obama's inauguration in 2009.
Another clue that the photo isn't from Trump's ceremony? It's raining in Washington.
As Barack and Michelle Obama exit the White House for the final time as sitting president and first lady, they're looking ahead to continuing their service to the public through a foundation bearing their name.
"The work of perfecting our union is never finished, and we look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens," the nation's 44th president said in a video released online Friday.