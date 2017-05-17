Feedback

U.S. Announces New Iran Sanctions, But Keeps Waiving Sanctions

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program Wednesday, but also said it will continue to waive sanctions as required by the Iran nuclear deal.

"The Treasury Department is imposing new sanctions on Iranian defense officials, an Iranian entity, and a China-based network that supplied missile-applicable items to a key Iranian defense entity,'" said a statement released by the Treasury Department. "The action reflects concern with Iran’s continued development of ballistic missiles, which is in inconsistent with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. 

The statement also said the waiver of sanctions "does not diminish the United States' resolve to continue countering Iran's destabilizing activity in the region. ... [A]bove all, the United States will never allow the regime in Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Intel Desk

U.S. Announces New Iran Sanctions, But Keeps Waiving Sanctions

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program Wednesday, but also said it will continue to waive sanctions as required by the Iran nuclear deal.

"The Treasury Department is imposing new sanctions on Iranian defense officials, an Iranian entity, and a China-based network that supplied missile-applicable items to a key Iranian defense entity,'" said a statement released by the Treasury Department. "The action reflects concern with Iran’s continued development of ballistic missiles, which is in inconsistent with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. 

The statement also said the waiver of sanctions "does not diminish the United States' resolve to continue countering Iran's destabilizing activity in the region. ... [A]bove all, the United States will never allow the regime in Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

Ex-NSA Official Confirms Ransomware Based on Flaw Swiped from NSA

A former senior National Security Agency official who consults with the agency told NBC News that it's true, as cybersecurity researchers report, that the WannaCry ransomware epidemic is the result of a software vulnerability identified and stockpiled by the NSA. And it became public when it leaked as part of the Shadow Brokers disclosures.

The NSA releases 90 to 95 percent of the software vulnerabilities it discovers, he said, but it sits on the rest for use in hacking and spying activities. In other words, it doesn't tell Americans about software holes that make them vulnerable -- so it can exploit those weaknesses to spy on foreigners.

In this case, after the leak, the NSA warned Microsoft and other companies, the official said. Microsoft released a patch in March.

But not everybody patches, and those running outdated systems may not even be able to.

The former official said some people would like the NSA to alert industry to every software hole it finds. But then, he said, the NSA would lose intelligence collection. And hackers would still find holes to exploit, because such holes are inevitable.

That said, he praised a new system in the UK, where spies sit with private researchers and share vulnerabilities in real time. That doesn't mean the Brits don't keep some secret, he added.

He sees a Russian hand in the Shadow Brokers disclosures, which would be ironic if true. Russia has suffered heavily from the ransomware attack because it uses pirated and outdated software.

Ransomware That Hit Europe's Computers Did Not Come From NSA Leak

Some media reports about the ransomware -- called WannaCry -- that rocked the UK health system, Spain's telecom industry, and other targets in Europe Friday say that hackers pulled it from a leaked NSA tool kit. 

That's not really accurate. 

Instead, computing experts say and a review of the computing code shows, the leaked NSA tool kit demonstrated to the hackers how they could attack these systems. The hackers didn't use NSA code, but they did copy something from the tool kit. 

"WannaCry ransomware uses one of the exploits released recently by Shadowbrokers in the leaked NSA tools archive," said Andrew Komarov, chief intelligence officer for the cybersecurity firm InfoArmor. "This is pretty normal practice, where cybercriminals are using the latest vulnerabilities in order to increase the efficiency of their malware."

The name of the NSA tool that the hackers drew on to develop the new ransomware is called "Eternalblue".

The software fix for the vulnerability that the ransomware exploits came out in March, before the Shadowbrokers leak, so experts say there was theoretically time to patch systems in advance of an attack. 

Komarov said there was no indication that WannaCry or Friday's attack had anything to do with the NSA "or any other state-sponsored cyber offensive activities."

Image: Illustration ot man typing on a computer keyboard
The FBI is warning that unknown hackers have launched cyberattack with 'destructive malware' in the U.S. Kacper Pempel

CIA Creates New Korean Mission Center, Won't Say Who Runs It

The Agency announced late Tuesday that it has established a "Korea Mission Center" to "harness the full resources, capabilities, and authorities of the Agency in addressing the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea." The CIA also announced that Director Mike Pompeo has named a "veteran intelligence officer" to run the center — but declined to name the officer for security reasons.

Both publicly and privately, the agency has said North Korea has been one of, if not the most, difficult of intelligence targets.

"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," said Pompeo. "It also reflects the dynamism and agility that CIA brings to evolving national security challenges."

Wyden Vows To Block Trump Nominee Till Senate Investigators Get Documents

Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden says he will block the nomination of Donald Trump’s pick to be the top Treasury intelligence official until Treasury’s anti-money-laundering agency produces documents requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee related to Trump.

Sen. Wyden says he will maintain a hold on the nomination of Sigal Mandelker to be under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence until the documents are produced. 

This week, Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, announced that the committee had asked the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for records relating to President Trump and his associates.

"I have stated repeatedly that we have to follow the money if we are going to get to the bottom of how Russia has attacked our democracy," Wyden said. "That means thoroughly review any information that relates to financial connections between Russia and President Trump and his associates, whether direct or laundered through hidden or illicit transactions. The office which Ms. Mandelker has been nominated to head is responsible for much of this information."

Wyden-0702508-18401- 0010

Top Senate Intel Dem Doesn't Expect Mike Flynn to Provide Requested Documents

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia told NBC News the Senate Intelligence Committee is meeting today to review material about Russia's meddling in the U.S. election — and that today is also the deadline for former Trump aides Mike Flynn and Carter Page to provide documents requested by the committee.

"The first round of information requests we made to General Flynn and some of the others were due today and we're going to be discussing first steps," said Warner, the committee's ranking Democrat.

"We've gotten word that we're getting some [documents]. Obviously some of the others, like Flynn, I'm not holding my breath on."

Image: US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn faces questions over contact with Russia
Michael Flynn, then, National Security Advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, attends a press conference on Feb. 10, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

Iran Test Fires High-Speed Torpedo Sunday

Three senior defense officials report that Iran test-fired a high-speed torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

The Hoot torpedo is still in the testing phase, the officials report, but once it is fully operational it should be able to travel about 12,000 yards (approximately six nautical miles) at a speed of about 200 knots per hour (approximately 250 miles per hour). None of the officials could say whether the test was successful or not.

The USS George HW Bush strike group is in the Gulf right now but all three officials said the test did not pose a threat to U.S. ships or assets in the region.

Two of the officials said that the Iranian military last tested this torpedo in February 2015. 

ACLU Sues Feds for Records on Deadly Yemen Raid

The ACLU is suing four federal agencies for records related to the Jan. 29 raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL and civilians, including children.

The civil liberties organization filed a freedom of information request for documents in March and then filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday to force the government to respond.

"After conducting an internal investigation, the government released little information about the circumstances surrounding the Raid, the legal or factual justifications for it, and its consequences," the suit said.

Among the information the ACLU wants is an accounting of the civilians killed in the raid, which erupted in a deadly firefight after, as one senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News, "almost everything went wrong."

The head of U.S. Central Command told Congress between four and 12 civilians were killed, but Human Rights Watch and others have put the toll higher.

The Trump administration has characterized the raid as a huge success. However, NBC News has reported in March that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital.

Image: A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017.
A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017. At least one Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's rebel-held capital killed at least five people on Wednesday, the country's Houthi rebels and medical officials said. Hani Mohammed / AP

The Internet Search History of an Alleged American ISIS Supporter

Gregory Lepsky appeared in a New Jersey federal courtroom Friday to face charges that he planned to detonate a pressure cooker bomb in New York City in the name of ISIS.

Seamus Hughes of George Washington's Program on Extremism pulled this inventory of the defendant's internet search history from the case file.

Brazil Sentences 8 In Olympics ISIS Terror Plot

Eight men accused of plotting to attack the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on behalf of ISIS were sentenced Thursday.  

The men were found guilty in a Brazilian court of recruiting and promoting terrorism and face sentences that range from five to 15 years in prison. They were arrested in a series of  raids in late July 2016, several weeks before the Games.

They had all pledged allegiance to an ISIS offshoot, authorities said, and discussed a plan to contaminate one of Rio de Janeiro's water reservoirs.

"All of the accused were dedicated to promoting the terrorist organization called the Islamic State through the social networks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said the judge in the case, Marcos Josegrei da Silva.

The suspects, all Brazilian citizens, discussed plans in email threads, and via messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News.

Some celebrated other terrorist attacks, like the shooting at the Orlando nightclub.

It doesn't appear any of them knew each other aside from conversations online and messaging apps.

The convictions are the first under Brazil's new anti-terrorism law. Previously, terrorism was not clearly defined in Brazil and was treated like any other crime; now an individual can face up to 22 years in jail if found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

Image: Suspect charged with plotting to poison Rio de Janeiro's water supply
One of the men sentenced under Brazil's new terrorism law for a plot against the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Court Documents
advertisement

Top stories

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Trump Amid Comey Fallout: No Politician in History Treated Worse Than Me Trump Amid Comey Fallout: No Politician in History Treated Worse Than Me Trump Amid Comey Fallout: No Politician in History Treated Worse Than Me

Trump: No Politician in History Treated Worse Than Me

White House

Nikki Haley Says What White House Won't: The Western Wall Is in Israel

Nikki Haley Says What White House Won't: The Western Wall Is in Israel

U.S. news
8 Things You Have to Give Up to Be Successful

8 Things You Have to Give Up to Be Successful

Better / Careers
MS-13 Arrests: Dozens of Suspected Gang Members Captured in Los Angeles Raid

Dozens of Suspected MS-13 Gang Members Facing Charges

U.S. news
advertisement
Evan Vucci / AP
Mnuchin's Former Bank Pays $89 Million to Settle Mortgage Claims Mnuchin's Former Bank Pays $89 Million to Settle Mortgage Claims Mnuchin's Former Bank Pays $89 Million to Settle Mortgage Claims Mnuchin's Former Bank Pays $89 Million to Settle Mortgage Claims

Mnuchin's Former Bank Pays $89M to Settle Mortgage Claims

U.S. news
Chelsea Manning Released From Prison After Obama Grants Clemency

Army Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

NBC OUT
Why Turkish Bodyguards Involved in Bloody D.C. Brawl Likely Won't Face Repercussions

Bodyguards for Turkish President in Massive D.C. Brawl

U.S. news
This Technology Could Help Us Build Huge Structures in Space

This Technology Could Help Us Build Huge Structures in Space

Mach / Space
Why 'WannaCry' Malware Caused Chaos for National Health Service in U.K.

Why the Malware Attack Was Able to Wreak Havoc on Britain's Hospitals

World
Teens Don't Know Enough About Love, Sex or Misogyny, Study Finds

Teens Don't Know Enough About Love, Sex or Misogyny, Study Finds

College Game Plan
The Solution to Climate Change Might Be Right Under Our Feet

The Solution to Climate Change Might Be Right Under Our Feet

Mach / Technology
Houston Had This Superbug Problem for Years and Never Knew

Dangerous Superbug Lurks in Houston, Study Finds

Health news
Iran Presidential Election: Economy Is Focus as Rouhani Faces Raisi

'It's the Economy, Stupid' Resonates as Millions Prepare to Vote in Iran

World