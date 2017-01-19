Voters Hopeful but Anxious About Trump

latest posts from Latest
In a battleground state that went to Pres.-elect Trump, voters told NBC Nightly News that they are both excited and anxious as the new president comes to power.
DCMJ, an advocacy organization that helped pass the marijuana legalization law in D.C., plans to "smoke out" Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 by passing out at least 4,200 marijuana cigarettes, or joints, near Dupont Circle. They then plan to march toward the National Mall and light up at exactly four minutes and 20 seconds into the president-elect's speech, protesting both the new president and his pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.
The Girl Scouts of America, the popular, over 100-year-old youth organization, defended their participation in the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in light of some criticism for their involvement.
It was revealed this week that the Girl Scouts would march in an inaugural parade on Friday. The Boy Scouts of America, as well as several military and veterans' organizations, will also be participating, but the presence of the Girl Scouts has stoked controversy in light of Trump's controversial history of making sexist statements about women, as well as numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him. Trump has vehemently denied the claims against him.
In an exclusive statement to NBC News, the Girl Scouts, which has been appearing at inaugural events throughout their history, defended their role in the festivities while acknowledging the "strong public response" to their participation in both the march on Jan. 20 and the Women's March on Washington the following day.
Former President George H.W. Bush sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump last week explaining why he won't be able to attend the inauguration this Friday.
Bush senior was hospitalized days later as a precaution after experiencing "shortness of breath," his office confirmed early Wednesday. We have the latest here.