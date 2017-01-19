Feedback

Voters Hopeful but Anxious About Trump

In a battleground state that went to Pres.-elect Trump, voters told NBC Nightly News that they are both excited and anxious as the new president comes to power.

What's Next, USA: The Deportees

Hanging With the D.C. Pot Group Rolling Joints for Inauguration Day Protest

DCMJ, an advocacy organization that helped pass the marijuana legalization law in D.C., plans to "smoke out" Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 by passing out at least 4,200 marijuana cigarettes, or joints, near Dupont Circle. They then plan to march toward the National Mall and light up at exactly four minutes and 20 seconds into the president-elect's speech, protesting both the new president and his pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

T-1 Day Till Trump Gets Sworn In

Ivanka Trump Posts Official Inauguration Invitation

Adam Howard

Girls Scouts Defend Involvement in Trump Inauguration

The Girl Scouts of America, the popular, over 100-year-old youth organization, defended their participation in the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in light of some criticism for their involvement.

It was revealed this week that the Girl Scouts would march in an inaugural parade on Friday. The Boy Scouts of America, as well as several military and veterans' organizations, will also be participating, but the presence of the Girl Scouts has stoked controversy in light of Trump's controversial history of making sexist statements about women, as well as numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him. Trump has vehemently denied the claims against him.

In an exclusive statement to NBC News, the Girl Scouts, which has been appearing at inaugural events throughout their history, defended their role in the festivities while acknowledging the "strong public response" to their participation in both the march on Jan. 20 and the Women's March on Washington the following day.

MSNBC Is Live From Washington Ahead of Inauguration Day

*Prays to weather gods that the sun stays out through Friday*

Bush Senior Sent Letter to Trump Explaining Inauguration Miss

Former President George H.W. Bush sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump last week explaining why he won't be able to attend the inauguration this Friday.

Bush senior was hospitalized days later as a precaution after experiencing "shortness of breath," his office confirmed early Wednesday. We have the latest here.

Across America: Hopes and Fears in Michigan Ahead of Inauguration

Lester Holt is in the land of “Reagan Democrats,” who delivered big for Donald Trump in 2016, to hear their hopes and fears as Trump prepares to become president.

Carolyn Kaster / AP
Energy Department Sec. Nominee Rick Perry: 'I Regret' Calls to Nix Agency

Rick Perry Has a Change of Heart on the Energy Department

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Grilled Over Ties to Foreclosures, Wall Street

Trump's Pick for Treasury Secretary Defends Role in Foreclosure Crisis

Obama in Thank-You Letter to America: 'You Made Me a Better Man'

Obama in Letter to America: 'You Made Me a Better Man'

Italy Avalanche: Hotel Rigopiano Buried After Earthquakes, 'Many Dead'

'Many Dead' After Avalanche Buries Hotel at Italian Ski-Resort

Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War

The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.

David J. Phillip / AP, file
George H.W. and Barbara Bush Recovering in Hospital

George H.W. and Barbara Bush on the Mend in Hospital

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration: Access to the New Administration

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration

Accused Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd Makes First Court Appearance, Goes on Profane Tirade

Orlando Cop Killer Suspect Snaps at Judge in Profane Tirade

Trump Threats Could Inadvertently Encourage More Mexican Auto Investments

Trump's Threats Weakened the Peso: Now Mexico Is an Even Better Investment

Senators Clash Over Valium Comment at Mnuchin Hearing
Senators Clash Over Valium Comment at Mnuchin Hearing

Digital Services Send Messages to Your Loved Ones After You Die

Death in the Digital Age: Send Your Loved Ones Videos and Messages After You Die

Pixar's One-World Theory: All the Movies Are Connected

Disney Shows How All Pixar Movies Exist in Same Universe

After Extradition Pledge, Assange Lawyers Say Manning Commutation Fell Short

After Pledge, Assange Lawyers Say Manning Mercy Fell Short

Analysis: Contrast Between Obama and Trump Is 'Unprecedented'

Contrast Between Obama and Trump Is 'Unprecedented': Experts

