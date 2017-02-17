Feedback

Was It Legal for ICE to Arrest Young Immigrant With DACA Status?

Image: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are pictured.
LM Otero

DHS said that DACA status can be taken away from anyone found to pose a national security or public safety threat and can be deported at any time.

 Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Immigration

Was It Legal for ICE to Arrest Young Immigrant With DACA Status?

ICE Arrests Transgender Woman Seeking Help for Domestic Violence

Lawmakers, After Meeting With ICE, Say All Undocumented Immigrants at Risk of Deportation

Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

Trump Signs Executive Order to Start Wall Construction, but It's Not That Simple

Trump signed an executive order ordering construction to begin on the southern border of the United States, as well as ordering the hiring of 15,000 immigration officials and Border Patrol agents. He doesn't yet have the budget (Reuters reported that based on an internal DHS report, it would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take more than three years to construct) and there's a number of other barriers to building, well, the kind of barrier he's proposed.

Benjy Sarlin reports:

The wall was the headline grabber, but it could take years to plan, fund, and build, and faces serious geographic and legal constraints along the way. Much of the border, especially in Texas, runs along private property, through state and national parks, and through areas with natural barriers that already limit illegal crossings.

Trump Bars Refugees and Citizens From Seven Muslim-Majority Nations

The Promise: Fix America's Immigration System By Building the Wall, Deporting Millions

President Donald Trump rooted his White House bid in a vow to curb immigration, rework the nation's broken system, and deport millions. His repeated condemnation of undocumented immigrants — particularly those from Mexico — featured heavily in his year-long campaign. 

With chants of "build the wall" rising from campaign rallies across the nation, Trump promised repeatedly to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living here and to make Mexico pay for a "big, beautiful wall" between the two countries. Trump, making unsubstantiated claims of higher rates of crime and violence perpetrated by immigrants, also promised to do away with so-called "Sanctuary Cities," communities that offer a measure of protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants. 

As terror attacks rocked different parts of the world in the months leading up to the election, Trump also said immigration reform would make the nation safer, advocating for a Muslim ban that he later retooled as a travel ban on people from countries with a "history of terrorism." Thus far, executive orders have targeted both legal and illegal immigration.

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

advertisement

Top stories

Sgt. Shawn Coolman / U.S. Marine Corps/AP
Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser

Harward Turns Down Offer to Be National Security Adviser

BREAKING

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Robert Durst
Huge Growth in Anti-Muslim Hate Groups During 2016: SPLC Report

Anti-Muslim Hate Groups Nearly Tripled During Election Year: Report

U.S. news
Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores to Tank Company's Stock

Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores

U.S. news
advertisement
Elaine Thompson / AP
Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple

Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple, Washington Supreme Court Rules

OUT News
FBI Arrests Man Who Allegedly Planned Dylann Roof-Style Attack

FBI Arrests Man for Planning Dylann Roof-Style Attack

U.S. news
'Into the Animal's World': BBC Series Shines Light on Climate Change

'Into the Animal's World': BBC Shines Light on Climate Change

TV
Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church
Video

Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church

Latino
Kim Jong Nam Death: A Brief History Of Poisoning Assassinations

Kim Jong Un Sibling's Slaying: Poison Assassins Have Struck Before

World
Two Pregnant Women Retested Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

Two Women Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

Zika Virus Outbreak
#DayWithoutImmigrants: One-Day Strike Closes Businesses Around Country

What Would We Do Without Them? Immigrants Asked to Stop Work for a Day

U.S. news
NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

Mach / Innovation
OutFront: #StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

#StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

NBC Out & Proud