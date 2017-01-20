Feedback

Watch the Inauguration of Donald Trump in 360-degree video

Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Watch the livestream on Facebook here, then just move your phone or click-and-drag with your mouse to explore the historic scene from all angles. Catch more of NBCNews.com's Inauguration coverage here.

John Makely
John Makely

John Makely
John Makely

Fly through the Fall Foliage of New England | 360 Video

Beautiful autumnal colors persist throughout and above the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford, Connecticut despite the drought-like conditions of the summer of 2016. Bartlett Arboretum C.E.O Jane von Trapp gives us a tour and while some leaves have dropped earlier than normal, the annual display of fall is in full peak , with cool air and shorter days to follow.

John Makely
John Asterita
John Makely & John Asterita

Spooky Scenes: Take a 360-Degree Paranormal Tour of Fort Delaware

Go inside Fort Delaware, which housed nearly 33,000 Confederate prisoners during the Civil War. About 2,500 prisoners of war died there, and now countless stories of shadowy figures, doors slamming and other unexplained events lead some paranormal investigators to believe that the fort is haunted by the spirits of former inhabitants.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join a VR event with Chuck Todd

Virtual Democracy Plaza, an extension of NBC News’ Presidential Election headquarters, is hosting a free virtual reality event with "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.

He'll break down the latest polls and the top races to watch on Election Day in a conversation with NBC News editor Carrie Dann. It'll take place Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. RSVP here.

Tweet your questions with the hashtag #MTPinVR.

How to join:For the full VR experience, attend the events via the AltspaceVR app on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Samsung Gear VR. For the 2-D experience, join using a PC or Mac computer. All these event will stream on AltspaceVR’s YouTube account.

NBC News

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Watch the full Steve Kornacki VR event

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki joined visitors in Virtual Democracy Plaza to analyze the latest presidential election polling after the first debate and to chat about battleground states.

RSVP for future VR events here, and watch the full event below.

Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join NBC talent and more in virtual reality events

In the lead up to presidential elections, NBC News transforms Rockefeller Center into Democracy Plaza — an interactive celebration of American citizenship and our political history. This year, NBC News is extending this experience to virtual reality. 

NBCNews.com is launching Virtual Democracy Plaza with our partner AltspaceVR. NBC talent will host events in our virtual reality recreation of the plaza through Election Night, including debate watch parties, live Q&A discussions with political experts, political comedy shows, and more.

Want to join? RSVP for events here

Miss any event? Watch Al Roker launch the space and answer questions, and see Steve Kornacki discuss the state of the race after the first presidential debate.

NBC News

Engel: Get a 360 View of the Renovation of Christ's Tomb

NBC's Richard Engel gets rare access into the renovation of Christ’s tomb in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. Watch a 360 tour.

(On an iPhone? Watch this on the YouTube app for the full experience.)

VR concert: Watch DNCE's Citi Concert Series on TODAY performance in 360 degrees

The quartet of Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle — known collectively as DNCE — brought their peppy tunes to the TODAY plaza. 

TODAY livestreamed the band's performance from Rockefeller Plaza in 360-degree video, including hit songs "Cake by the Ocean" and "Toothbrush."  

Watch the on-demand version of the VR concert here.

TODAY

Aerial Advertising On The Jersey Shore

Paramount Air Service is one of the oldest and largest aerial advertising firms in the nation. Their planes have been pulling advertising banners along the crowded beaches of the New Jersey coast since 1945. 

(On an iPhone? Watch this immersive 360 video on the YouTube app for the full experience.)

Hillary Clinton Super Volunteer Celebrates Historic Nomination At DNC

Texas delegate to the Democratic National Convention Kim Frederick is a “super volunteer” and has the cape to prove it. 

(On an iPhone? Watch this immersive 360 video on the YouTube app for the full experience.)

