Watch the Inauguration of Donald Trump in 360-degree video

Fly through the Fall Foliage of New England | 360 Video
Beautiful autumnal colors persist throughout and above the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford, Connecticut despite the drought-like conditions of the summer of 2016. Bartlett Arboretum C.E.O Jane von Trapp gives us a tour and while some leaves have dropped earlier than normal, the annual display of fall is in full peak , with cool air and shorter days to follow.
Spooky Scenes: Take a 360-Degree Paranormal Tour of Fort Delaware
Go inside Fort Delaware, which housed nearly 33,000 Confederate prisoners during the Civil War. About 2,500 prisoners of war died there, and now countless stories of shadowy figures, doors slamming and other unexplained events lead some paranormal investigators to believe that the fort is haunted by the spirits of former inhabitants.
Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join a VR event with Chuck Todd
Virtual Democracy Plaza, an extension of NBC News’ Presidential Election headquarters, is hosting a free virtual reality event with "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.
He'll break down the latest polls and the top races to watch on Election Day in a conversation with NBC News editor Carrie Dann. It'll take place Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. RSVP here.
Tweet your questions with the hashtag #MTPinVR.
How to join:For the full VR experience, attend the events via the AltspaceVR app on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Samsung Gear VR. For the 2-D experience, join using a PC or Mac computer. All these event will stream on AltspaceVR’s YouTube account.
Virtual Democracy Plaza: Join NBC talent and more in virtual reality events
In the lead up to presidential elections, NBC News transforms Rockefeller Center into Democracy Plaza — an interactive celebration of American citizenship and our political history. This year, NBC News is extending this experience to virtual reality.
NBCNews.com is launching Virtual Democracy Plaza with our partner AltspaceVR. NBC talent will host events in our virtual reality recreation of the plaza through Election Night, including debate watch parties, live Q&A discussions with political experts, political comedy shows, and more.
Paramount Air Service is one of the oldest and largest aerial advertising firms in the nation. Their planes have been pulling advertising banners along the crowded beaches of the New Jersey coast since 1945.