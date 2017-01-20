WATCH LIVE: Full Inauguration Day Coverage Streaming Now

Sections
Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
Anti-Trump Protests Intensify on Morning of Inauguration
#ThanksObama: Social Media Shows Ex-POTUS Love
Survivors Freed After Almost 2 Days Trapped in Buried Hotel
Meet the Televangelist Praying at Trump's Inauguration
How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office
U.S. Law Enforcement / AP
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison
Police Chase Ends With 3 Pedestrians Dead, 20 Injured
Obama's Final Batch of Commutations Is Largest in History
Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61
These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama
ISIS Destroys Another Monument in Ancient Town: Official
Uber to Pay $20M Settlement in Lawsuit Over Duping Drivers
Thief Who Walked Off With $1.6M in Gold Nabbed: Sources
The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.
