Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Megyn Kelly
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
MACH
Tech
Science
BETTER
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
America's Heroin Epidemic
ISIS Terror
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Megyn Kelly
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
Your Business
Inspiring America
NBCBLK28
College Game Plan
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC Left Field
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Trump Blames 'Two Sides' for Charlottesville Violence
BREAKING
Spencer Platt / Getty Images file
Trump Threat Would Hike Health Care Premiums, Reports CBO
White House
Trump Threat Would Hike Health Care Premiums, Reports CBO
White House
North Korea Already Has a Devastating Weapon: Cyberattacks
North Korea
Trump Blasts 'Grandstanders' as Another Business Leader Quits Council
Economy
Video
The Cosmic Coincidence That Makes Total Solar Eclipses Possible
Mach
Battle Over Confederate Monuments Renewed After Charlottesville Violence
U.S. news
advertisement
Mary Altaffer / AP file
Trump Retweets User Who Called Him a 'Fascist'
Donald Trump
How Medical School Training Can Help Curb the Opioid Crisis
America's Heroin Epidemic
Alabama Republicans Square Off in Trump-Dominated Primary
Politics News
Tiger Woods Had 5 Different Drugs in Body During Arrest
Sports
How to Teach Your Kids the Value of Money from an Early Age
Personal Finance
How to Teach Your Kids the Value of Money from an Early Age
Personal Finance
Lincoln Memorial Vandalized With Red Spray Paint
NBC Washington
Teamsters Acquitted of Threatening 'Top Chef' Cast and Crew
TV
Alabama Woman Found Naked After Going Missing for a Month
U.S. news
Late Goal: English Soccer's First Openly Gay Professional
NBC OUT