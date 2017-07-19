Feedback

Where Did Trump Dig Up 45,000 Mining Jobs?

President Donald Trump boasted Monday that the nation added 45,000 mining jobs recently — but there's scant data to back that up. One thing there is evidence for: Only 800 coal mining jobs have been created during his tenure.

"In Pennsylvania, two weeks ago, they opened a mine, the first mine that was opened in decades....Well, we picked up 45,000 mining jobs in a very short period of time," Trump said during an event pegged to American manufacturing. "Everybody was saying, 'Well, you won’t get any mining jobs,' we picked up 45,000 mining jobs. Well, the miners are very happy with Trump and with Pence, and we’re very proud of that."

Image: Miner Story
Rob Carr

Where Did Trump Dig Up 45,000 Mining Jobs?

Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Jobs

Where Did Trump Dig Up 45,000 Mining Jobs?

President Donald Trump boasted Monday that the nation added 45,000 mining jobs recently — but there's scant data to back that up. One thing there is evidence for: Only 800 coal mining jobs have been created during his tenure.

"In Pennsylvania, two weeks ago, they opened a mine, the first mine that was opened in decades....Well, we picked up 45,000 mining jobs in a very short period of time," Trump said during an event pegged to American manufacturing. "Everybody was saying, 'Well, you won’t get any mining jobs,' we picked up 45,000 mining jobs. Well, the miners are very happy with Trump and with Pence, and we’re very proud of that."

Image: Miner Story
Rob Carr

Where Did Trump Dig Up 45,000 Mining Jobs?

Read Story

Trump's Carrier Deal Is Not Living up to the Hype

More than 600 employees at a Carrier plant in Indianapolis are bracing for layoffs beginning next month, despite being told by President Trump that nearly all the jobs at the plant had been saved. 

Image: U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at an event at Carrier HVAC plant in Indianapolis
Chris Bergin

Trump's Carrier Deal Is Not Living up to the Hype

Trump's Carrier Deal Is Not Living up to the Hype

Read Story

U.S. Added 138,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Falls to 4.3 Percent

Plant Workers Still Losing Jobs Tell Trump: Don't Forget About Us

U.S. Created 211,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment at Its Lowest Since 2007

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Jobs?

Status: Some direct action, progress

Job creators have applauded Trump’s “pro business” policies, and he’s taken some action aimed at job creation through executive orders. He rolled back regulations on the coal industry and ordered federal agencies to rescind regulations that “unduly burden” domestic energy development. Sources in the coal industry say the jobs are unlikely to come back, though his actions may stave off further losses.

He's blasted Canadian dairy farmers as a "disgrace" because their government-subsidized farms are charging low prices that undercut some American farmers, and he declared that the Canadian government's protection of its dairy industry through import tariffs and other measures is unfair.

The president also ordered a review of foreign-worker visa programs in hopes of encouraging domestic corporations to hire more Americans, though the details of implementation are unclear; effects on the H1-B visa program won’t be immediately known, as this year’s visa process won’t be affected.

Trump has been quick to take credit for the state of the economy, including claiming credit for job gains that came under President Barack Obama. He's also celebrated the very monthly jobs reports he had suggested were fraudulent under the Obama administration.

What's more, Trump's anecdotal claims of success have repeatedly been found to be exaggerated or had been announced months and sometimes years ahead of his presidency, like when he touted 900 new or saved jobs in Michigan that were part of a larger effort that saw a net loss of 200 jobs, or when he boasted of saving a Ford plant in Indiana that was not up for relocation.

Read the full story.

Trump Agrees Not to Terminate NAFTA 'At This Time,' Says He'll Renegotiate

Donald Trump tweeted that he’d begin renegotiating the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, fitting the first step on a core campaign promise just under the wire ahead of Saturday’s 100 days marker.

Trump campaigned repeatedly on his promise to renegotiate or withdraw from the deal, running televised ads on it while deriding from the campaign trail as “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere.” The deal was a bludgeon Trump used to criticize his opponent, Hillary Clinton, whose husband implemented the deal after it was negotiated by his Republican predecessor.

For a president who called the deal “a total disaster” that caused “carnage” and was “horrible," the renegotiation is a tempered step. After initial reports that he might take steps to leave it on Wednesday, Trump agreed to let it stand for now while the three nations — Mexico, Canada, and the United States — attempt to renegotiate the terms. He tweeted Thursday to insist that withdrawal was still on the table, saying he agreed to renegotiate “subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA. Relationships are good - deal very possible!”

Fact Checking Donald Trump’s Job Creation Claims

Jobs Growth Slowed in March

Trump Breaks His 'Buy American' Promise on Keystone

advertisement

Top stories

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Trump Raises Vote Fraud, But Drops Past Claim of Millions Trump Raises Vote Fraud, But Drops Past Claim of Millions Trump Raises Vote Fraud, But Drops Past Claim of Millions

Trump Raises Vote Fraud, But Drops Past Claim of Millions

Donald Trump
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Urges Senate to Keep Working on Health Care Bill to Replace Obamacare

Trump Urges Senators to Find a Way to Pass Health Care Bill

Congress
Trump, Putin Had Second, Previously Undisclosed Meeting at G-20 Summit

Trump, Putin Had Second Meeting at G-20 Summit

White House
Battling Dementia: A Mother and Son's Incredible Journey

Son Charts Mom's Heartbreaking Descent Into Dementia

U.S. news
NBC News Launches 'Stay Tuned,' a Snapchat News Show

NBC News Launches 'Stay Tuned,' a Snapchat News Show

U.S. news
advertisement
Lannis Waters / The Palm Beach Post via Zuma Press
Florida Drug Treatment Center Operators Busted in Crackdown Florida Drug Treatment Center Operators Busted in Crackdown Florida Drug Treatment Center Operators Busted in Crackdown Florida Drug Treatment Center Operators Busted in Crackdown

Florida Drug Treatment Center Operators Busted in Crackdown

Health Care
MH370 Search Data Published Reveals Ocean Geology, Shipwrecks and Fishing Grounds

MH370 Search Data Reveals Deep Sea Secrets

Missing Jet
Kermit Actor Turned Character Into 'Bitter Victim,' Jim Henson's Daughter Says

Puppeteer Turned Kermit Into 'Bitter Victim,' Henson's Daughter Says

Pop Culture News
Swiss Couple Missing for 75 Years Found in Melting Alps Glacier

Swiss Couple Missing for 75 Years Found in Melting Glacier

World
Inmates Ask Supreme Court to Stop Ohio Plan to Resume Executions

Too Cruel? Inmates Ask High Court to Stop Ohio Executions

Lethal Injection
Auction of Madonna's Underwear, Love Letter From Tupac Halted

Madonna Convinces Judge to Halt Auction of Tupac Love Letter

Pop Culture News
State Hackers Targeted U.K. Energy Companies During Election: Report

Hackers Hit Power Firms During U.K. Election: Report

World
One Officer Interviewed in Police Shooting of Australian Bride-to-Be

Australian PM Calls Minnesota Shooting 'Inexplicable'

U.S. news
Cancer-Causing Chemical TCP Plagues California Drinking Water

Poisoned Valley: Californians Confront a Chemical in Their Water

U.S. news