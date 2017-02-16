Feedback

Why President Trump's Misleading Image of American Crime Matters

Image: \CRIME-CHICAGO
Joshua Lott

President Trump says crime is soaring despite a long-term decline in the crime rate and experts worry it could become a self-fulfilling position.

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Reduce 'Carnage' as the 'Law and Order' President

Throughout his White House bid, Donald Trump painted America as dark, dangerous, and riddled with crime. He railed against "terrorism and lawlessness" and "violence in our streets" in his acceptance speech, while addressing a nation that's at near historic low levels of a crime. 

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said in his inaugural address.

Trump hasn't offered a large-scale plan for combating the crime he warns of, but his Attorney General pick of prosecutor turned Senator, Jeff Sessions, signals a tough-on-crime approach will be central to it. He also championed the idea of a nationwide version of the New York Police Department's controversial stop-and-frisk policy despite, evidence that it was ineffective and a judicial ruling that in practice it profiled minorities. Other potential policies have emerged in the way of threats: He tweeted that he might send in federal authorities to combat crime in Chicago in the first few days of his term.

We'll watch for how Trump's policing rhetoric jives with nationwide efforts to increase community policing and minority outreach efforts, as well as how it will affect the bipartisan effort to reform minimum sentencing. 

