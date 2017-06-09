Willie Geist

Boston University
MAJOR: Film and Television
FUN FACT: Kornacki's freshman floor was one of the few that had internet capabilities, prompting a wave of visitors. "I guess it made me more popular."
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Don't worry too much. Even if your kid seems unsure what he or she wants to do and you know [they're] going off in some direction that makes no sense to you...they are going to feel a lot better about that direction if they are the ones that work through it."
Northwestern University
MAJOR: Broadcast journalism
FUN FACT: Jones met her husband, Uche Ojeh, at Northwestern. "I was actually his tour guide!"
ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: "I remember going with my mom on the [Northwestern] campus and she said 'Sheinelle, the campus that's right for you should click.'"
George Washington University
MAJORS: Political science and music
FUN FACT: You know Todd as a politics guy, but he went to college on a music scholarship for the french horn.
ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: "Go visit all the schools and remember they need you more than you need them."
University of Pennsylvania
FUN FACT: Mitchell lived in the same dorm as actress and model Candice Bergen!
ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: "Take chances intellectually. Take courses that you think you'd never want to take. Those are the reasons to explore and get excited by your college experience."
Vanderbilt University
MAJOR: Political Science
FUN FACT: Both Geist and his wife Christina attended Vanderbilt, but that isn't where they met. The pair first laid eyes on each other in middle school!
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Don't treat the application process as the be all and end all."
Georgetown University
MAJOR: Economics
FUN FACT: Gosk matriculated at Vermont's Middlebury College, but quickly realized she wanted something the rural school just couldn't offer. "I really felt like I needed a different kind of experience, namely a school in a city."
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "The name doesn't matter...what matters is coming away from the experience growing up, learning how to learn, learning how to write and learning how to communicate."
Cornell University
MAJOR: Communication
FUN FACT: "I signed up for the off-campus radio station, WVBR. There's a direct line between WVBR and me sitting here at NBC News."
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "As much as you can, relax...you've got to let them experience things. You have to let your kids go at a certain point. This is usually that point."
Wofford College
MAJOR: Government
FUN FACT: Craig credits his experience at Wofford with solidifying his "bizarre fascination" with American politics and putting him on a path to his current role.
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Be patient. You've got to trust that you reared sons and daughters who are good human beings who are going to thrive, because you did a good job."
Rutgers University
MAJOR: Meteorology
FUN FACT: "I actually was thinking about going to Rutgers for engineering."
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Let your kid explore, let them have fun, let them make mistakes. Let them figure things out on their own."
UC Santa Barbara
MAJOR: Philosophy
FUN FACT: Just like her mom, Katy started as an art studio major, then switched to pre-med, before eventually choosing philosophy.
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Let them [your kids] run free a little during the summer so when they get to college they don't feel like they are cutting the umbilical cord."