World Trade Center Bomber Is Writing Book Blasting ISIS

A lawyer who represents many of the alleged and convicted al Qaeda terrorists in U.S. custody says nearly all of them view ISIS as "a corruption of Islam" that hurts their religion.

One of Bernard Kleinman’s clients — a World Trade Center bomber — feels so strongly that ISIS is "corrupting Islam" that he’s written a 250-page essay repudiating the group, and Kleinman thinks the U.S. government ought to "somehow try to make use of it."

According to an interview with Kleinman in the Sentinel, published by the Combatting Terrorism Center at West Point, Ramzi Yousef "has devoted his efforts to this project solely … on the basis that he believes that ISIS does great harm to Islam throughout the world."

Yousef is serving a life sentence for his role in the first World Trade Center bombing, which killed six people in 1993 but failed to topple the Manhattan towers.

Kleinman said his clients at Guantanamo and the federal Supermax facility in Colorado disagree with ISIS attacks on Shiites and don’t believe that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is really a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed’s tribe.

Kleinman said he thinks the U.S. ought to use Yousef’s massive essay as a force for good and make it publicly available. "If you can create doubt in just one wannabe ISIS recruit about the religious legitimacy of ISIS’s actions, and by doing that save lives, then I think it would be worth it."