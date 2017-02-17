Feedback

Yemen Raid Had Secret Target: Al Qaeda Leader Qassim Al-Rimi

Image: Qassim al-Rimi

The head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula survived and is now taunting President Donald Trump in an audio message.

Fact Check: Trump Claims Media Don’t Cover Terrorist Attacks, but Archives Say Otherwise

Inside the Navy SEAL Raid That Killed SEAL, American Daughter of al-Qaeda Leader

White House Puts Iran 'On Notice' for Missile Test. What That Means is Unclear.

Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

Trump Bars Refugees and Citizens From Seven Muslim-Majority Nations

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Fight Terror in the U.S. and Abroad, Address Cyber Security

Amid a campaign season rocked by devastating terror attacks inspired by ISIS, President Donald Trump argued that clamping down on the nation’s immigration system — in particular its screening of Muslims and refugees — would stop terror attacks in the United States. After a devastating attack on an Orlando nightclub perpetrated by an American-born gunman, Trump called for a ban on all Muslims entering the country, later rebranding it as “extreme vetting” for anyone traveling from nations with "a history of terrorism." 

Additionally, Trump vowed to wipe out “radical Islamic terrorism” globally but mostly declined to specify a plan to do it. Trump has also promised to push back against cyber attacks and boost the nation’s cyber security defenses, while refusing to acknowledge that American intelligence identified Russia as the perpetrators of cyber attacks in the 2016 presidential election. 

We'll track Trump's progress in the fight against ISIS, as well as the global response to his policies and rhetoric. We will also report on his administration's efforts to strengthen cyber security. Additionally, we will watch how the Trump administration addresses terror perpetrated by citizens of all stripes at home.

Sgt. Shawn Coolman / U.S. Marine Corps/AP
Harward Turns Down Offer to Be National Security Adviser

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Huge Growth in Anti-Muslim Hate Groups During 2016: SPLC Report

Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores to Tank Company's Stock

Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple, Washington Supreme Court Rules

FBI Arrests Man Who Allegedly Planned Dylann Roof-Style Attack

'Into the Animal's World': BBC Series Shines Light on Climate Change

Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church
Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church

Kim Jong Nam Death: A Brief History Of Poisoning Assassinations

Two Pregnant Women Retested Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

#DayWithoutImmigrants: One-Day Strike Closes Businesses Around Country

NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

OutFront: #StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

