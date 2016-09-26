Your Official Debate Hashtags

Donald Trump the morning after the first presidential debate denied he was sniffling, suggesting it could have been his breathing that people heard.

"No, no sniffles. No," Trump said on Monday's "Fox and Friends."

Trump appeared to be sniffling so much during the debate that a Twitter handle was made.

"You know the mic was very bad. But maybe it was good enough to hear breathing. But there was no sniffles," he said," he added on the show.

And when asked, he said, no, it wasn't a cold, either.