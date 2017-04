Below are several organizations that work to help victims of domestic violence break the cycle.

National Network to End Domestic Violence: nnedv.org

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence: ncadv.org

Love is Respect: loveisrespect.org

Break the Cycle: breakthecycle.org

National Domestic Violence hotline: thehotline.org

No More: nomore.org

Safe Horizon: safehorizon.org