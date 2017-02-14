DontDriveAlone: Keith Morrison is a New Guest Voice on Waze App

Your commute just got a little more interesting. And you asked for it…

I would like Keith Morrison to be the voice on my GPS. He could make a traffic jam sound intriguing! @dateline_keith #dateline — Amy Heywood (@amyrheywood) October 17, 2012

As a 25th anniversary Valentine's Day present to Dateline NBC fans, we've partnered with traffic and navigation app Waze to make Keith Morrison a limited-edition voice guide!

Keith's voice will be available to navigate your journeys on Waze starting February 14 and continuing through April 2. He'll safely guide you around the mysteries of traffic and construction, and help you avoid all those pesky potholes.

To get Keith's voice, first download the Waze app here: waze.com

Then, go to your Settings inside the app, hit Voice Directions and scroll down to Keith Morrison.

Josh Mankiewicz was kind enough to walk Keith through downloading his voice. It could help you too!

After your drive, send us a review on Twitter using #DontDriveAlone.

Safe travels!