DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Troubled Waters: The Laci Peterson Story

In a new two-hour special, Dateline takes a comprehensive look at the infamous case of Laci Peterson, after reporting on it for more than a decade. Newly unearthed interrogation video of Scott Peterson and an interview with retired Modesto Police Detective Allen Brocchini are featured. Keith Morrison reports Friday April 21 at 9/8c.