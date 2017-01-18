Feedback
PREVIEW: Kidnapped

 

After a Virginia man’s wife and son are kidnapped while on vacation in the Philippines, a dangerous group of international terrorists demands millions in ransom. With time running out, the FBI joins the case, which comes to a heart-stopping conclusion. Keith Morrison reports Friday January 20 at 10/9c.

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn’t make the Dateline broadcast.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man Derek Adams as Winter Weather Continues Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man Derek Adams as Winter Weather Continues Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man Derek Adams as Winter Weather Continues

U.S. news
Loved Ones Continue to Push and Plead for Answers in Disappearance of Cole Thomas

Crime & Courts
As Missing Woman Stacey Smart's Birthday Passes, Family Holds On to Hope

Crime & Courts
Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

Crime & Courts
Family Keeping Hope Alive in Search for Missing Missouri Woman Monica Sykes

Crime & Courts
Two Arrested for Murder in Connection with Disappearance of California Mother of Four Cecilia Cabrera

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

PREVIEW: Heart of Darkness PREVIEW: Heart of Darkness PREVIEW: Heart of Darkness

Dateline
Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Shooter Omar Mateen, Arrested

U.S. news
Crime & Courts
Florida Teen Who Allegedly Faked Being a Doctor Indicted in Virginia Fraud Case

U.S. news
Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church Massacre

Charleston Church Shooting
Anna Yocca, Tennessee Woman in Coat-Hanger Attempted Abortion Case, Released From Jail a Year Later

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go “On Assignment.”

Crime & Courts

Rhode Island Kidnapping Case: The Couple Fought, and She Took the Kids and Ran. For 31 Years.

U.S. news
Orlando Massacre Gunman's Wife, Noor Salman, Pleads Not Guilty

U.S. news
Ricky Gray Set to Be Executed for Virginia Family Murders

Lethal Injection
Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd in Custody

U.S. news
Clip-On Tie Holds New Clues About Hijacker D.B. Cooper for Amateur Sleuths

U.S. news

Investigations

Orlando Massacre Gunman's Wife, Noor Salman, Pleads Not Guilty

U.S. news
Assange Says He'll Go to U.S., but Still Faces Sweden Rape Case

World
Ricky Gray Set to Be Executed for Virginia Family Murders

Lethal Injection
President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence

U.S. news
Orlando Gunman's Wife Noor Salman Knew His Plan, Feds Say

U.S. news
