Lester Holt

PREVIEW: A Dangerous Man

 

An investigation into the mysterious murder of a Spokane, WA businessman exposes a tangled web of evil that extends from the Pacific Northwest into the North Dakota oil patch. Keith Morrison reports Saturday February 18 at 8/7c.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Jennifer Say
Mother Fears Human Trafficking in Disappearance of Daughter in Miami

Alpine Police Department
Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student

Few Answers in Disappearance of Toni Anderson After Strange Text Message

Few Answers in Disappearance of Missouri Woman After Strange Text Message

Boyfriend of Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Arrested Day After Unidentified Remains Found

Boyfriend of Missing College Student Arrested, Unidentified Remains Found

Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother Maria Llamas

Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother

Remains of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Shadow McClaine Found

Remains of Missing Soldier Found, Fellow Soldiers Charged with Murder

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office
Valentine's Day Disappearance of North Carolina Girl Remains Unsolved 17 Years Later

Debbie Estes
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance

Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter's 1981 Disappearance

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Oregon Girl Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Featured

PREVIEW: Fury

Shane Bishop
When Dateline Worlds Collide: From Contest Winner to Booker

When Dateline Worlds Collide: From Contest Winner to Booker

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student

Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean
Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean

Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims

Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go “On Assignment.”

MSU Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages Steps Down Amid Scandal

Suspended Gymnastics Coach Retires Amid Michigan State Sex-Abuse Scandal

Robert Durst Case: Hearing Focuses on Mystery of 1982 Phone Call

Robert Durst Case: Hearing Focuses on 1982 Phone Call

Friend Who Bought Guns for San Bernardino Shooter to Plead Guilty

Friend of San Bernardino Shooter Who Bought Guns to Plead Guilty

11-Year-Old Chicago Shooting Victim Dies, Toddler Gunned Down Hours Later

Chicago Shooting Victim, 11, Dies; Toddler Shot Later

Michigan State Suspends Gymnastics Coach Accused of Ignoring Abuse Claim

Scandal-Scarred Michigan State Gymnastics Coach Benched

U.S. news

Investigations

MSU Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages Steps Down Amid Scandal

Suspended Gymnastics Coach Retires Amid Michigan State Sex-Abuse Scandal

Michael Flynn: A Timeline of His Rise and Fall and the Russia Call

Trump Took 18 Days to Boot Flynn After Russian Call Tip-Off

Robert Durst Case: Hearing Focuses on Mystery of 1982 Phone Call

Robert Durst Case: Hearing Focuses on 1982 Phone Call

Michigan State Suspends Gymnastics Coach Accused of Ignoring Abuse Claim

Scandal-Scarred Michigan State Gymnastics Coach Benched

Oroville Dam Crisis: Agencies Were Warned, Records Show

State, Federal Agencies Were Warned About California Dam, Records Show

