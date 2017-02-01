Feedback
PREVIEW: A Texas Twist

 

A recent high school graduate is miraculously found alive after she and her friend are brutally attacked just outside of Corpus Christi, Texas. Who could have committed such a horrific attack? Josh Mankiewicz reports Friday February 3 at 10/9c.

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn’t make the Dateline broadcast.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Llamas Family
Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother Maria Llamas Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother Maria Llamas Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother Maria Llamas

U.S. news
U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command
Remains of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Shadow McClaine Found

Crime & Courts
Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man Brandon Herring

Crime & Courts
Family Pleads for Help in Search for Missing California Woman Maricela Garcia, Who Disappeared While Shopping

U.S. news
Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man Derek Adams as Winter Weather Continues

U.S. news
Loved Ones Continue to Push and Plead for Answers in Disappearance of Cole Thomas

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Pittsburgh Police Department
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean

Dateline
WRAL-TV via NBC News Channel
Text Messages From Car Trunk Help Locate Kidnapped N.C. Woman

U.S. news
Drifter Bob Evans Eyed as Serial Killer, Tied to N.H. Murders

U.S. news
Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings

U.S. news
Driver Skips Out on $56,000 in Tolls, Fees: Police

U.S. news
Rhode Island Kidnapping Case: The Couple Fought, and She Took the Kids and Ran. For 31 Years.

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go "On Assignment."

Crime & Courts

Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

U.S. news
Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

U.S. news
Murder of 'Righteous Brothers' Singer's Ex-Wife Karen Klaas Solved 40 Years Later

U.S. news
Bob Evans, Drifter Accused of Killing 6, Was 'Pure Evil'

U.S. news
Quebec 'Terrorist Attack': College Student Alexandre Bissonnette Charged

World

Investigations

Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

U.S. news
SEAL, American Girl Die in First Trump-Era U.S. Military Raid

World
Bob Evans, Drifter Accused of Killing 6, Was 'Pure Evil'

U.S. news
Want to Know What Trump Will Do? Listen to Him, Not His Cabinet

U.S. news
Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?

World
