PREVIEW: Betrayed

 

When a rising star attorney in South Florida is murdered, police investigate whether her death is connected to a web of fraud, betrayal and more than $1 billion in missing money. Dennis Murphy reports Friday March 3 at 10/9c.

Mother Appeals for Continued Help in Search for Missing Daughter

Body Found in Lake Identified as Missing Township Trustee Bryon Macron

Mother Fears Human Trafficking in Disappearance of Daughter Alexis Say in Miami

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

Few Answers in Disappearance of Toni Anderson After Strange Text Message

Boyfriend of Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Arrested Day After Unidentified Remains Found

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Family Believes 1986 Murder of Massachusetts Teen 'Absolutely Solvable'

Valentine's Day Disappearance of North Carolina Girl Remains Unsolved 17 Years Later

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Keith Morrison of 'Dateline' Can Be Voice of Your GPS

Nationwide Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Man Wanted in Murder, Assault

Drunk Drive Suspect Who Injured 28 at Mardi Gras Blew Three Times the Limit: Cops

Amtrak Officer Charged in Shooting Death of Unarmed Minneapolis Man

FBI Investigating Fatal Kansas Bar Shooting as Federal Hate Crime

Sessions Reviewing Whether to Crack Down on Marijuana Possession

Pair Who Led Racist Attack on Boy's Party Sentenced to Years in Prison

Truck Driver Leads Overnight Chase After Threatening Trump: Florida Cops

Yemen SEAL Raid Has Yielded No Significant Intelligence: Officials

Bill Cosby's Jurors Likely To Be From Philly, not Suburbs

Prisons Experiment With Cell Blocks for Military Veterans

Father of Dead Navy SEAL Refused to Meet Trump at Ceremony

California Schools Call Cops on Black, Disabled Students More Often

