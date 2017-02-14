PREVIEW: Return to Manitowoc County: The State of Wisconsin vs. Steven A. Avery
In his first-ever television interview, Tom Fassbender, co-lead investigator in the Steven Avery case, responds to allegations that investigators coerced Avery's nephew Brendan Dassey into making a false confession. A special new hour of Dateline details the latest efforts to free Avery and Dassey, features rarely seen interrogation video and includes interviews with key players in the case. Andrea Canning reports Friday February 17 at 10/9c.
