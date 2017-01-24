Feedback
PREVIEW: Unimaginable

 

After Ross Harris left his 22-month old son in a hot car for hours, it sparked a murder investigation that ended in an explosive trial. For the first time, Ross Harris’s cousin, as well as his best friend, speak out exclusively to Andrea Canning about the case that made national headlines. Airs Friday January 27 at 10/9c.

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn't make the Dateline broadcast.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Rhonda Herring
Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man

Crime & Courts
Garcia Family
Family Pleads for Help in Search for Missing California Woman Maricela Garcia, Who Disappeared While Shopping

Family Pleads for Help in Search for Missing California Woman

U.S. news
Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man Derek Adams as Winter Weather Continues

Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man

U.S. news
Loved Ones Continue to Push and Plead for Answers in Disappearance of Cole Thomas

Loved Ones Continue to Push and Plead for Answers in Man's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
As Missing Woman Stacey Smart's Birthday Passes, Family Holds On to Hope

Family Holds On to Hope As Missing Woman's Birthday Passes

Crime & Courts
Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

Family Asks for Public's Help in Case of Missing Father of Three

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter's 1981 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Pittsburgh Police Department
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Oregon Girl Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Friend Pushes for Answers in Woman's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Featured

NBC10 Philadelphia
Driver Skips Out on $56,000 in Tolls, Fees: Police

U.S. news
Jennifer McDermott / AP
Rhode Island Kidnapping Case: The Couple Fought, and She Took the Kids and Ran. For 31 Years.

'I Just Want to See My Kids': Dad's 31-Year Search Ends

U.S. news
Video

Man Steals Car With Young Children Inside

Crime & Courts
Florida Teen Who Allegedly Faked Being a Doctor Indicted in Virginia Fraud Case

Teen Accused of Masquerading as MD Indicted in Fraud Case

U.S. news
Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church Massacre

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church Massacre

Charleston Church Shooting
Anna Yocca, Tennessee Woman in Coat-Hanger Attempted Abortion Case, Released From Jail a Year Later

Woman in Coat-Hanger Abortion Case Released From Jail

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go "On Assignment."

Crime & Courts

Police Find $20M Cash in Box Spring, Brazilian Man Held Without Bail

Police Find $20M Cash in Box Spring, Man Arrested

U.S. news
Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man Brandon Herring

Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man

Crime & Courts
Video

Millions of Tax Refunds Delayed As IRS Cracks Down on Scammers

Consumer
Ghost Ship Founder's Lawyers Say Fire Started Next Door

Ghost Ship Founder's Lawyers Say Fire Started Next Door

U.S. news
Watchdog Group's Trump Suit Hinges on Risky Legal Argument

Watchdog's Trump Suit Hinges on Risky Legal Argument

Politics News

Investigations

Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss Rips Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news
Marathon Investigator Derek Murphy Reveals How He Catches Cheaters

Marathon Sleuth Catches Runners Pulling a Fast One

U.S. news
Protecting the President: Secret Weapons and a Hefty Price Tag

This Is What It Takes to Protect the President

U.S. news
Who's In Charge Here? In Some Government Offices, It's Still Team Obama

Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices

U.S. news
Dennis Hastert Wants Sex-Abuse Accuser to Return Hush Money

Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert Wants His Hush Money Back

U.S. news
