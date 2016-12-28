Feedback
PREVIEW: Vanished

 

When nursing student Michelle Le disappears from a San Francisco Bay Area parking garage in broad daylight, her friends soon start getting strange texts from her phone. Keith Morrison reports Friday, December 30 at 9/8c.

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn’t make the Dateline broadcast.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Medina County Sheriff's Office
Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

Crime & Courts
Sykes Family
Family Keeping Hope Alive in Search for Missing Missouri Woman Monica Sykes

Crime & Courts
Two Arrested for Murder in Connection with Disappearance of California Mother of Four Cecilia Cabrera

Crime & Courts
Reward Reaches $125,000 as Family Pleads for Answers in Danielle Stislicki's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Body Pulled From San Diego Bay Identified as Missing Navy Wife Elizabeth Sullivan

Crime & Courts
Missing Nevada Mother Kristy Porter Located Safe

U.S. news

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
Jennifer Wilkerson (Missing) Facebook Page
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

Crime & Courts
Sister Hoping This Is Last Thanksgiving Without Answers in Brother's 1991 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
18 Years Later, Missing Amarillo Boy Dorien Thomas's Disappearance Still Waiting to be Solved

Crime & Courts
Brutal Murder of Young Michigan Mother Janette Roberson Still Haunts Small Town

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Featured

Video
PREVIEW: Vanished

Dateline
NBC News
Las Vegas Woman Who Walked 26 Miles in Snowy Grand Canyon to Save Family Tells Ordeal

U.S. news
Fatal Hit-And-Run 'Party Princess' Released From Jail

U.S. news
Robert Durst Said Giving Details About Missing Wife Would Be 'Pleading Guilty'

Robert Durst
Fireworks Erupt at Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Hearing

Bill Cosby Scandal
Ex-New Orleans Saints Star Will Smith's Killer Guilty of Manslaughter

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go “On Assignment.”

Crime & Courts

School Bus Driver Charged After Falling Asleep at Wheel

U.S. news
Hernandez Attorneys Seek Dismissal of Tattoo, Text Evidence

Aaron Hernandez
Fatal Hit-And-Run 'Party Princess' Released From Jail

U.S. news
Police Demand 'Amazon Echo' Data as Part of Arkansas Murder Investigation
Video

Alexa, Is He Guilty? Amazon Echo Data Sought in Murder Case

U.S. news
Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

Crime & Courts

Investigations

Donald Trump's Call for 'Arms Race' Boggles Nuclear Experts

U.S. news
Ex-Lottery Security Chief Charged With Rigging Wisconsin Jackpot

U.S. news
Congress Calls Edward Snowden a Liar in New Report

U.S. news
Same Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Target, Kill Ukrainian Soldiers

U.S. news
FBI Says Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Recorded Abuse on Go Pro

U.S. news
