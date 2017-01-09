Feedback
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope

 

As President Obama heads to Chicago for his farewell address to the nation Tuesday, he’ll be taking Lester Holt with him on Air Force One. Join us Friday 10/9c on NBC for their full, in-depth interview in the air and on the ground.

Family Holds On to Hope As Missing Woman's Birthday Passes

Crime & Courts
Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

Family Asks for Public's Help in Case of Missing Father of Three

Crime & Courts
Family Keeping Hope Alive in Search for Missing Missouri Woman Monica Sykes

Family Keeping Hope Alive in Search for Missing Missouri Woman

Crime & Courts
Two Arrested for Murder in Connection with Disappearance of California Mother of Four Cecilia Cabrera

Two Arrested for Murder in Connection with Disappearance of California Mother of Four

Crime & Courts
Reward Reaches $125,000 as Family Pleads for Answers in Danielle Stislicki's Disappearance

Reward Reaches $125,00 in Case of Missing Michigan Woman

Crime & Courts
Body Pulled From San Diego Bay Identified as Missing Navy Wife Elizabeth Sullivan

Body Pulled From San Diego Bay Identified as Missing Navy Wife

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Oregon Girl Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Friend Pushes for Answers in Woman's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

Crime & Courts
Sister Hoping This Is Last Thanksgiving Without Answers in Brother's 1991 Disappearance

Sister Hoping This Is Last Thanksgiving Without Answers in Brother's 1991 Disappearance

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope

Politics News
2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder Suspect

Crime & Courts
Video

Charles Manson Reportedly Seriously Ill in Hospital

U.S. news
Video Shows School Officer Throwing Girl to Ground

U.S. news
Video

Teens Arrested After Robbing Lemonade Stand

U.S. news
Court Reinstates Kennedy Cousin Skakel's Murder Conviction

U.S. news

Crime & Courts

2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder Suspect

Crime & Courts
Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On

U.S. news
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began

U.S. news
Brother: Why Wasn't Airport Shooting Suspect Treated?

U.S. news

Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On

U.S. news
Report: Russia Tried to Help Trump By Hurting Clinton

U.S. news
$9 Billion Blood Test Startup Theranos Lays Off 41%

Consumer
U.S. Has ID'd Russians Who Gave Hacked Emails to WikiLeaks

U.S. news
Osama bin Laden's Son Put on U.S. Terror Blacklist

U.S. news
