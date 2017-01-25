THURS. 10P/9C, FRI. 9P/8C AND SUN. 7P/6C
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years
NBC News will celebrate the 50th anniversary of veteran anchor and special correspondent Tom Brokaw with “Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years,” a primetime special on Sunday, January 29. The two-hour special features his most memorable highlights and famous interviews from the start of his career reporting on Ronald Reagan’s first run for office to his most recent coverage of the 2016 presidential election, as well as never-before-seen moments from Brokaw’s tenure at NBC News.
