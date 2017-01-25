Feedback
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years

 

NBC News will celebrate the 50th anniversary of veteran anchor and special correspondent Tom Brokaw with “Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years,” a primetime special on Sunday, January 29. The two-hour special features his most memorable highlights and famous interviews from the start of his career reporting on Ronald Reagan’s first run for office to his most recent coverage of the 2016 presidential election, as well as never-before-seen moments from Brokaw’s tenure at NBC News.

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn’t make the Dateline broadcast.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Rhonda Herring
Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man

Crime & Courts
Garcia Family
Family Pleads for Help in Search for Missing California Woman Maricela Garcia, Who Disappeared While Shopping

Family Pleads for Help in Search for Missing California Woman

U.S. news
Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man Derek Adams as Winter Weather Continues

Concern Grows for Missing Maine Man

U.S. news
Loved Ones Continue to Push and Plead for Answers in Disappearance of Cole Thomas

Loved Ones Continue to Push and Plead for Answers in Man's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
As Missing Woman Stacey Smart's Birthday Passes, Family Holds On to Hope

Family Holds On to Hope As Missing Woman's Birthday Passes

Crime & Courts
Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

Family Asks for Public's Help in Case of Missing Father of Three

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter's 1981 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Pittsburgh Police Department
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Oregon Girl Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Friend Pushes for Answers in Woman's Disappearance

Crime & Courts
More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

More Questions than Answers Nearly 42 Years after Washington Teen Vanishes

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Featured

Video
PREVIEW: Unimaginable

Dateline
Video

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years

Dateline
Driver Skips Out on $56,000 in Tolls, Fees: Police

Driver Skips Out on $56,000 in Tolls, Fees: Police

U.S. news
Rhode Island Kidnapping Case: The Couple Fought, and She Took the Kids and Ran. For 31 Years.

'I Just Want to See My Kids': Dad's 31-Year Search Ends

U.S. news
Video

Man Steals Car With Young Children Inside

Crime & Courts
Florida Teen Who Allegedly Faked Being a Doctor Indicted in Virginia Fraud Case

Teen Accused of Masquerading as MD Indicted in Fraud Case

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go “On Assignment.”

Crime & Courts

Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'

Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'

White House
Family Says TV Show Broadcast Shooting Victim Before They Knew He Was Dead

Live Cop Show Delivers News of Man's Death to Family

U.S. news
Police Find $20M Cash in Box Spring, Brazilian Man Held Without Bail

Police Find $20M Cash in Box Spring, Man Arrested

U.S. news
Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man Brandon Herring

Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man

Crime & Courts
Video

Millions of Tax Refunds Delayed As IRS Cracks Down on Scammers

Consumer

Investigations

Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons

Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons

U.S. news
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss Rips Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news
Marathon Investigator Derek Murphy Reveals How He Catches Cheaters

Marathon Sleuth Catches Runners Pulling a Fast One

U.S. news
Protecting the President: Secret Weapons and a Hefty Price Tag

This Is What It Takes to Protect the President

U.S. news
Who's In Charge Here? In Some Government Offices, It's Still Team Obama

Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices

U.S. news
