Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean

Sean McGavic has always known he was adopted. But a few years ago, a dark secret was uncovered in Sean’s family (you’ll hear about that in Friday’s report)… that left him doubting the story he’d been told all his life. Join Sean in his journey to find out where he’s from and how he came to be adopted. Ultimately, he hopes to find his birth parents. Stay tuned for Part 2: The Baby Book.