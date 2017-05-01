Asian America A to Z
Thi Bui
A - Artistic
"Maybe there's a big risk to take waiting for me in the future."
Mei Lum
B - Building community
"Believe in the opportunities that exist in the unexpected and the unknown."
Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya
C - Curious
"I firmly believe that disruption often comes out of nowhere, and it's that defiant, rebellious spirit that drives things forward."
Phillipa Soo
D - Dazzling
"Life isn't perfect, any failures you have are actually learning moments. They teach us how to grow and evolve."
Richard Tran
E - Evocative
"There have been so many accomplishments and triumphs that need to be recognized and celebrated amongst our community."
Alvin Cailan
F - Fusion
"I wake up every morning challenging myself to work harder than the day before."
Ivory Aquino
G - Giving voice
"I'm proud of where I've come from and all I've gleaned from my culture and heritage, all of which continues to enrich my life to this day."
Angela Dumlao
I - Inclusive
"I'm inspired by people who are unapologetically themselves in the face of a society that values cis/heteronormativitity."
Rajuju Brown
J - Jazzy
"The history of Asian Americans belongs to all of us and celebrating our heritage helps us celebrate those great things and people in our community."
Nix
L - Lyrical
"Since I didn't have the emotional and physical space that I craved as a teenager, I took to music and built that space for myself."
Blasian Narratives
M - Multicultural
"By collectively and critically thinking, we critically create."
Deepica Mutyala
N - New-fashioned
"I could have had my viral moment be a fun 15 minutes of fame or I could take it and turn it into my dream career. I just never wanted to look back and think 'what if.'"
Pradeepa Jeeva
O - On the move
"I am constantly reading and actively look for opportunities that will challenge my assumptions about our society and the world around me."
SJ Son
P - Performative
"Asian experiences are real and they matter."
Will Choi
Q - Quite funny
"Taking my first improv class...was terrifying, but worth it. I highly suggest everyone to do it."
Karuna Riazi
R - Resisting cliches
"No matter what I do, I have a feeling it will stay rooted in advocacy for fellow marginalized peoples."
Auli'i Cravalho
S - Showstopping
"In all that I do, I carry my culture and heritage with me."
Jon Jon Briones
T - Tireless
"Aspire to do what you love, then do it constantly and consistently."
Justin Chon
V - Versatile
"I love to watch films constantly. Sitting in a room with strangers while we all laugh and cry watching people make believe is exciting for me."
Mai Der Vang
W - Writing history
"When I feel the spark of an idea, or when I read or hear about injustices in the community, country, and world, I feel the challenge set upon me to write."
Ocean Vuong
Y - Yearning
"Kindness and compassion are not a sacrifice — but a nourishment for art."