Mark Zuckerberg gave a highly anticipated commencement speech to the graduating class of Harvard University, where he famously dropped out in order to found Facebook.

As one of the world's richest people he used the platform to address persistent issues of income inequality in America.

"I'll share what I've learned about our generation and the world we're all building together," wrote Zuckerberg in a Facebook post leading up to the event. "This is personally important to me and I've been writing it for a while."

Zuckerberg appeared genuinely excited to return to his alma mater, appearing in a promotional video along with another famous Harvard dropout, Bill Gates.

Recently, the 32-year-old CEO embarked on a series of cross-country visits as part of his annual self-improvement challenge, announced that his family foundation will be tackling social welfare issues, and even announced he's no longer an atheist. The moves have fueled speculation that he's gearing up to jump into politics.

But Zuckerberg denied that he's getting into government.

"Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post days before the commencement speech.

He said that his profile-raising visits across the country have simply been to "get a broader perspective" as the service tries to connect users to not just the people they already know but the "people you should know" who can "provide a new source of support and inspiration."

During the recent presidential election, Facebook was criticized for largely delivering stories to users' news feed that fed into their existing world view and not doing enough to clamp down on partisan hoax news stories that exploited the Facebook ecosystem for profit and propaganda. That prompted Facebook to roll out several fake news-busting tools to help moderate and flag questionable news stories.