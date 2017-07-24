We Want to Hear Your Freshman Year Roommate Stories

Freshman year is all about new experiences. From strange surroundings to formidable classes, the early days of college can test some students. For some students, there's no bigger challenge than living with a roommate.

Roommates can run the gamut: some are lifeboats amid a sea of uncertainty. Others will never connect and only add to stress and anxiety.

Even if college wasn't your first time sharing a living space, you likely have a story about your first-year roommate. Did you two — or three or four — spend most waking hours together? Did the relationship never take off? Are you still close to this day?

We want to know more about your experience living with a roommate: the good, the bad — and the awkward.

And commuter students, we want to hear from you as well. Even though you didn't live in a dorm, did you spend time hanging out in one? Did your friends "adopt" you as an extra roommate?

Share your stories on Twitter and Facebook using #CollegeGamePlan. Your submission may be featured on NBCNews.com as part of the College Game Plan series.