Freshman year is all about new experiences. From strange surroundings to formidable classes, the early days of college can test some students. For some students, there's no bigger challenge than living with a roommate.

We asked you to share your stories of living with a roommate — the good, the bad, and the awkward — and your replies ran the gamut.

Some students walked away with life-long friends.

34 years ago I was assigned to a southern society girl from New Orleans. I was a hard headed Bostonian. Still the best of friends — Deb Rudnick Ellis (@EllisDebr) July 24, 2017

My FYR & I had 0 in common. I had a Dukakis poster, she had cats. I wore mostly black, she wore pastels. 33 years later, we're still bffs. — Melia Wilkinson (@MeliaWilkinson) July 24, 2017

Me too! We were great roommates (and Cosmic Sisters). — Jennifer Kilpatrick (@JenKilpat) July 25, 2017

Others...not so much.

#CollegeGamePlan Back in 1979/80, my first roommate in an all girls dorm at WGA in GA was smoking pot when I arrived. I changed rooms. — Joann Redmond (@redrumclarinet) July 24, 2017

#CollegeGamePlan All of my roommates were pulled into a different room for the last quarter of the year...and didn't tell me — Lion House Alt Freud (@thymelord18) July 28, 2017

To apply for a single she sent a passive-aggressive email listing everything wrong with her room...And hit reply all. #CollegeGamePlan — Lion House Alt Freud (@thymelord18) July 28, 2017

Started in a triple meant for only a double. Then transfered within the same dorm. That guy would wear my clothes. — scott s hiam (@scotthiam) July 24, 2017

For a select few, the divide was incredibly clear (and dirty).

@NBCNews college roommate was so filthy we had a black line of dirt as the border between our halves of the room #CollegeGamePlan — Cheese Doodle Dad (@MichaelMarcinko) July 25, 2017

We also received stories about the potential awkwardness of different cultural and economic backgrounds inhabiting a living space.

On Facebook, Laurel Emily shared a story about a shopping spree she just couldn't participate in. Asked by her roommate why she couldn't lean on her parents for money, Emily's response summed up the situation well.

Thank you to everyone who shared their story with College Game Plan.

Here's hoping the incoming class makes just as many memories!