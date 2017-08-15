Paul Swenson American Fork Police Department

A body discovered in a creek over the weekend has been identified as missing Utah husband and father Paul Swenson, who disappeared in late July.

Someone saw a body floating in Mill Creek about 4:00 p.m. Sunday, and the Utah Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the remains Monday night, according to South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller. A driver's license was found on the body and tattoos matched Paul's.

A cause and manner of death has not yet been released. Authorities are still awaiting toxicology reports, but the medical examiner did not find any signs of foul play.

Family members confirmed the news of the identification on a Facebook page created to aid in the search for Paul.

"Thank you for your prayers for Paul and our whole family. We are asking for privacy as our family takes the time to absorb this tragic news and to mourn," the statement read in part. "We want to express our deepest gratitude to you as our community. Your support has lifted us. Please pray for us."

The discovery ended a nearly three-week search for the 30-year-old. According to police, Paul left his family’s home in American Fork, Utah the afternoon of July 27, 2017 for an appointment in Salt Lake, about a 30-minute drive away. Paul reportedly made it to the appointment, where he was complaining on chest pain, officials said.

Paul’s wife Ashlee called American Fork police later that evening when Paul didn’t arrived home, telling authorities Paul had been acting odd and making unusual comments.

Using GPS tracking, officials were able to locate the car Paul had been driving, a black, four-door 2016 BMW X6. It had been abandoned in the parking lot of an elementary school.

Officials with several police departments continue to investigate the case.

Paul was featured in Dateline's Missing in America series shortly after he disappeared.