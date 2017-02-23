Body Found in Lake Identified as Missing Township Trustee Bryon Macron

Bryon Macron Medina County Sheriff's Office

A body found in Chippewa Lake outside Medina, Ohio has been identified as missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, who disappeared in December.

A kayaker, who was out on the lake Tuesday during the unseasonably warm weather, discovered the body and alerted authorities. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office has conducted an autopsy, but preliminary results will not be released, authorities said Thursday, because of the ongoing investigation. Toxicology reports won't be ready for two to three weeks.

It remains unclear how long Bryon's body was in the lake or if foul play is involved in the case, according to authorities. Officials did say that there is no cause for fear in the community.

Bryon, a married father of three, was last seen the morning of December 16, 2016, at his family's Medina home. Not long after Bryon left for work, deputies responded to his office at the Township Administration Building on a suspicious circumstances call, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Bryon's office at the building was found in a state of disarray. There were signs of a struggle, blood on the floor, and the office was found unlocked with the lights on, officials said. Several hours later, Bryon's black Chevy Equinox SUV was found in a public parking lot several miles from the township building and near Chippewa Lake. Blood was also found inside the SUV, according to authorities. Both the blood found in Bryon's office and that found in his vehicle have been "isolated to a single source," authorities said.

Bryon's disappearance shocked the local community. Family members insisted that Bryon would never simply leave on his own, and thought something sinister may have been behind his disappearance.

"He is the perfect father and a dedicated husband. This is why we're so blown away by this," Darren Macron, Bryon's younger brother, told Dateline in December. "Something had to have happened. It's not him."

"You go from one extreme idea to the next," Heath Hewson, Bryon's cousin, told Dateline in December. "Who could this involve? Is there more to this? We just don't know."

Bryon was featured in Dateline's online article series 'Missing in America' shortly after his December disappearance.

